A man fleeing a murder scene has been killed in a car crash after a police chase.

The investigation began after the police were called to a house in Beverley, East Yorks, where they found a woman’s body in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers pursued a man who they saw driving away from the scene in a VW Polo at approximately 6am, resulting in a chase on the B1035 between Seaton and Hornsea.

The Polo then crashed with a Ford Transit van at around 6.30am, Humberside Police said.

The driver of the Polo was pronounced dead at the scene while the van driver was rushed to hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

Police said the woman’s death is believed to be linked to the fatal collision, but no information has been given on either the man or woman’s age or relationship to each other.

Detectives investigating the woman’s death have appealed for information and the incident has been referred to police watchdog because there was a pursuit.

Detective chief inspector Alan Curtis said: “Whilst we are in the early stages of our enquiries, I can reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing or wider risk to the public.

“The woman’s family have been informed of her death and the investigation into her murder and are being provided support by specially trained officers.

“The man’s family have also been informed of his death and specially trained officers are in contact with them offering support.

“Specialist Roads Policing Officers are in contact with the driver of the Ford Transit and their family to offer support and updates in regard to the investigation.”

