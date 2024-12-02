Trial of former London’s Burning actor for sex offences delayed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The trial of former London’s Burning actor John Alford for sex offences involving a girl under 16 has been delayed because he is in hospital.

The 53-year-old, who first found fame in Grange Hill, was due to appear at St Alban’s Crown Court on Monday for the start of a seven-day trial.

Court staff confirmed that an adjournment had been requested because the defendant is in hospital, and that a new date has yet to be fixed.

Alford, who is charged under his real name John Shannon, is accused of four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts relating to a second female – of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

The former actor, of Holloway, north London, denied the charges at a previous hearing.