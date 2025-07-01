Boy stabbed fellow student in the heart during school lunch break, jury told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 15-year-old boy died after he was stabbed in the heart by a fellow student with a hunting knife during a school lunch break, a jury has been told.

Harvey Willgoose, also 15, died after he was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3, Sheffield Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Richard Thyne KC, prosecuting, told a jury: “It was just five minutes into the school lunch break, when Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death.

“It was quarter past 12 in the afternoon on Monday February 3 this year.

“Harvey was standing in the courtyard at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield when a knife was thrust into his chest, penetrating his heart.

“In less than a minute he had collapsed onto the ground, where he lost consciousness and died.

“He was 15 years old.”

Opening the case for the prosecution, Mr Thyne said: “The stab wound that killed Harvey was inflicted with such force that the knife cut the bone of one of his ribs.

“The knife used to cause that wound was a hunting knife with a 13cm, serrated-edged blade.”

Mr Thyne told jurors that the defendant “admits that he stabbed Harvey causing his death”.

He said: “He also admits that the stabbing was not carried out in lawful self-defence.”

The jury has heard that the defendant has admitted Harvey’s manslaughter, but denies murdering him.

The boy, who cannot be named, has also admitted possession of a knife on school premises.

The defendant sat in the glass-fronted dock, wearing a white shirt with no tie, as Mr Thyne outlined the case against him.

He was flanked by a number of adults, including an intermediary.