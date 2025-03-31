‘Depraved’ sexual predator who raped woman and secretly filmed others is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A “depraved and calculating sexual predator” who raped a woman and secretly filmed three others in his home has been jailed for 10 years and seven months.

Craig France, 33, would deliberately pursue women in the Peterborough area late at night, before luring them to “after-parties” at his home, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Once there, France would ply his victims with drink before committing sexual offences against them, offences which he filmed and photographed.

Cambridgeshire Police said that there may be other victims who have yet to be identified.

They said France, of Hammonds Drive, Fengate, Peterborough, admitted at an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court to rape, sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and exposure.

He was sentenced at the same court on Monday to 10 years and seven months years in prison, police said.

He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Em Scates, who investigated, said: “It’s clear France is a depraved and calculating sexual predator and a danger to women.”

Police said France targeted young women at nightclubs and took them to his home where he had set up hidden cameras.

France recorded himself carrying out sexual acts on some of his victims while they were unconscious or sleeping.

His offending came to light in August last year after a woman reported he had raped her two years previously, and she later became aware he had filmed it.

The victim had been given a shot of “sambuca” by France, while they were in his garden, and the next thing she knew, she woke up in his bed with no recollection of what had happened, but knew something untoward had taken place, police said.

Officers found more than 6,000 images and videos of several unidentified women who were secretly filmed at his home between March 2022 and September 2023.

They also found the video which showed the victim being raped by France, while she appeared to be “lifeless”.

It showed France carrying the victim, who was unable to stand, before dropping her in a hot tub and then dragging her on a concrete floor.

A further three victims were identified from the videos and images.

Officers also found a clip where France was naked in daylight by the side of a road in the Broxbourne area of Hertfordshire.

Andrew Young, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Craig France is a deplorable predator who targeted young women and established their trust, before ruthlessly exploiting them.

“By filming and photographing the offences, France built up an extensive set of images which were stored in his phone, all kept for his own sexual gratification.

“He and he alone is to blame for his disgusting offending.”