Urgent manhunt after suspected terrorist escapes from prison

A suspected terrorist has escaped from prison and sparked a major manhunt, with the Metropolitan Police issuing an urgent appeal for information.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, was reported to the police after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth at 7.50am.

Khalife, a British Army soldier, was being held on remand on charges relating to terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

He has been described as being of slim build, has short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

Police have stated that Khalife has links to the Kingston area and believe he most likely remains in the London area at this time, although he may have travelled further afield.

If seen, the public are advised not to approach Khalife and to call 999 immediately, quoting reference CAD 1631/06SEP23.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist with locating Khalife - even if it doesn’t relate to a live sighting.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

