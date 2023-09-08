✕ Close Prison escape of Daniel Abed Khalife was 'clearly pre-planned', Met Police Chief says

Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape from Wandsworth Prison was “pre-planned”, the Metropolitan Police chief has said, as the force continues to scour Richmond Park for the fugitive terror suspect.

On the third day of the nationwide manhunt, Commissioner Mark Rowley said the escape was “clearly pre-planned” – pointing to “the fact he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon”, referring to the delivery van Khalife clung to on Wednesday to flee.

Asked if police are looking into whether it was an "inside job", he told LBC: "It is a question. Did anyone inside the prison help him? Other prisoners, guard staff?”

On the manhunt, the Met chief said 150 officers are involved with help from other forces and Border Force. He confirmed: “Richmond Park is one of the areas that we’ve been looking.”

However, the force has previously said it is “absolutely possible” that Khalife - who is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base before he allegedly “graduated” to attempted spying for Iran - has already left the country.

Meanwhile, chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor has called for the closure of Wandsworth Prison.