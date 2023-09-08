Daniel Khalife – live: Wandsworth prison escape ‘pre-planned’, says Met chief as police search Richmond Park
National manhunt for former soldier continues for third day after escape on Wednesday
Prison escape of Daniel Abed Khalife was 'clearly pre-planned', Met Police Chief says
Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape from Wandsworth Prison was “pre-planned”, the Metropolitan Police chief has said, as the force continues to scour Richmond Park for the fugitive terror suspect.
On the third day of the nationwide manhunt, Commissioner Mark Rowley said the escape was “clearly pre-planned” – pointing to “the fact he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon”, referring to the delivery van Khalife clung to on Wednesday to flee.
Asked if police are looking into whether it was an "inside job", he told LBC: "It is a question. Did anyone inside the prison help him? Other prisoners, guard staff?”
On the manhunt, the Met chief said 150 officers are involved with help from other forces and Border Force. He confirmed: “Richmond Park is one of the areas that we’ve been looking.”
However, the force has previously said it is “absolutely possible” that Khalife - who is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base before he allegedly “graduated” to attempted spying for Iran - has already left the country.
Meanwhile, chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor has called for the closure of Wandsworth Prison.
‘Not a surprise if there is bribery'
An anti-corruption professor has said he would not be surprised if there was bribery going on in UK prisons behind the scenes.
Robert Barrington, professor of anti-corruption practice at the University of Sussex, said: “Prisons are in a pretty dire state and the few figures we have for corruption in the past few years have not been encouraging.”
Speaking on World At One on BBC Radio 4 he added: “About 15 years there was a leaked Met report which said that there were about 1,000 corrupt police officers. A freedom of information request about six or seven years ago said 150 officers had been disciplined in some way.
“It is hard to quantify the level of corruption.
“Wandsworth itself was said to be the Carphone Warehouse of prisons because of the wide availability of smuggled mobile phones which had been brought in by corrupt staff.
“That was then [in 2015 when the report was made] and austerity has bitten even deeper since then.
“If this was any country in the world you would be asking who was bribed. And it wouldn’t be any surprise if this was happening in the UK.”
Richmond worker describes ‘overwhelming’ sounds of sirens and helicopters last night
A woman who works in Richmond has told of the “overwhelming” sounds of “constant” sirens and helicopters circling overhead for “hours and hours” last night.
Speaking to The Independent from Richmond Park on Friday morning, Chloe Dobbs said she passed “so many blue lights and more and more police vans coming” on her way home on the bus to Ham on Thursday evening.
“I’m normally quite a tough cookie, quite fearless,” she said. “But when I got off the bus right by one of the park entrances, I suddenly felt really fearful.
“I was walking down my street and there was not another human in my area. The guy could literally be in a bush a few metres away from me. In that moment I thought this is crazy and went straight home and double-locked my door.”
While the sounds of sirens blared until she went to sleep at 1am, the 23-year-old said she awoke to silence. Upon arriving in the park this morning, she said it had reopened after being “locked off” and the “huge police operation was clearly scaled back compared to last night”.
She was spotting helicopters overhead and hearing sirens intermittently, but she said: “It’s really strange how everyone is just enjoying the park and their morning walk. Everyone seems completely relaxed.”
Ms Dobbs described Richmond Park as “the ideal place to hide”. She said: “It’s super overgrown at the moment, with bushes as tall as me. You could really hide under thick ferns and grass, even from helicopter lights. It’s such a big park.”
‘Jail break was clearly pre planned’: Sir Mark Rowley
The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said the force is “exploring a possibility” that Daniel Khalife was helped in his escape from HMP Wandsworth.
Sir Mark Rowley said on Friday that it was “unlikely” to have been a spur of the moment effort, adding he was “surprised” that the terror suspect was in a category B prison.
He told LBC: “We are going to have to look at everything in this investigation... Was it pre planned? Did anybody on the inside help him?”
Channel Tunnel closed to vehicles - police confirm incident not linked to Khalife search
LeShuttle car-carrying service through the Channel Tunnel has been suspended, although this is not linked to the Daniel Khalife search.
Kent Police said earlier on Friday that this was to do with another incident.
A spokesperson for the tunnel operator said: “A suspicious vehicle has been intercepted during a routine security check at the Channel Tunnel Terminal in Folkestone.
“Kent Police and specialist officers are dealing with the incident.
“Access to the Folkestone terminal is currently suspended awaiting the outcome of the police intervention.
“Customers are advised to check on the LeShuttle website and social media for the latest travel information.
“Customers are advised that, as a consequence of this incident, travel will be severely disrupted throughout the afternoon and to prepare to modify their travel plans as a consequence.”
Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says it could take three years to rid force of corruption
The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said it could take as many as three years to rid the force of corruption.
Sir Mark Rowley told LBC on Friday that “bureaucratic” processes are slowing down probes as the Met struggles to get to grips with a rising number of officers being sacked for “bad behaviour”.
"I think this is two or three years work where we get rid of those hundreds of officers who are letting everyone down,” he said to Nick Ferrari.
"Because we don't have clear route to sack officers who fail revetting, system has fallen into disrepute.”
Kent Police release statement after Channel Tunnel incident
Kent Police has released a statement after the Channel Tunnel incident earlier today - and it is understood it is not in connection to the search for Daniel Khalife.
“At around 10.30am on Friday 8 September 2023 a suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Cheriton,” a statement read.
“Explosives experts from the British Army have been called to the scene and a cordon has been put in place for the safety of the public.
“This is currently having an effect on traffic approaching the terminal. A man has been detained in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”
Ex-prisoner who escaped US jail says Daniel Abel Khalife will be ‘really terrified’ on run
A former prisoner has said Daniel Khalife will be “really terrified” on the run.
A man who escaped a US jail has told reporters that he worries there may be a price to pay for finding the former soldier.
Sadiq Khan: ‘Keep an eye out for this man'
The mayor of London has spoken about the manhunt for Daniel Khalife.
Video: Rishi Sunak refuses to back Wandsworth prison governor
Rishi Sunak has not thrown his weight behind the governor of HMP Wandsworth, Katie Price.
The prime minister took questions from journalists in India, where he is visiting.
Sunak refuses to back Wandsworth prison governor
Rishi Sunak declined to say whether he has confidence in the governor of HMP Wandsworth Katie Price following the escape of terror suspect Daniel Khalife.
Speaking to broadcasters in New Delhi, he said: “This is obviously something that people will be focused on and I want to reassure people the police are working night and day to recapture the individual. Thankfully, these incidents are extremely rare.”
The PM added: “The justice secretary has initiated already an internal inquiry into specific circumstances around his escape. And it would be right to just let that go through so we know exactly what happens.”
Pushed again, Mr Sunak said insisted that it was important to “establish the facts first”, adding: “The detail of what’s happening is being established as I speak by the justice secretary right now.”
Asked if he was worried about collusion with – possibly Iran – the PM said: “Because this is an ongoing police investigation, I’m sure you can understand it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to provide a running commentary on it … It’s hard for me to comment on detail on that.”