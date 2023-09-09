✕ Close Prison escape of Daniel Abed Khalife was 'clearly pre-planned', Met Police Chief says

Police have confirmed sightings of Daniel Abed Khalife in the Chiswick area of west London overnight as the force revealed the outfit the fugitive terror suspect is believed to have changed into after escaping Wandsworth Prison.

Following “intelligence-led activity and some confirmed sightings”, the Metropolitan Police said it is focusing the national manhunt for Khalife in Chiswick on Saturday, with officers set to carry out “further intensive search activity” there throughout the day.

From reports received, which included calls from members of the public, the force added the former soldier is believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, and carrying a small bag or case.

This comes after police helicopters spent Friday night circling around the Thames in west London, with flight radar maps revealing one flying over Chiswick House and Grove Park.

The Met confirmed the first sighting of the fugitive earlier in the day after a member of the public told police they saw a man resembling Khalife walking away from the BidFood delivery van that had stopped near the south entrance to the Wandsworth roundabout on Wednesday morning.