Daniel Khalife – live: Police confirm Chiswick sightings overnight as fugitive believed to change outfit
National manhunt for former soldier continues after escape from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday
Prison escape of Daniel Abed Khalife was 'clearly pre-planned', Met Police Chief says
Police have confirmed sightings of Daniel Abed Khalife in the Chiswick area of west London overnight as the force revealed the outfit the fugitive terror suspect is believed to have changed into after escaping Wandsworth Prison.
Following “intelligence-led activity and some confirmed sightings”, the Metropolitan Police said it is focusing the national manhunt for Khalife in Chiswick on Saturday, with officers set to carry out “further intensive search activity” there throughout the day.
From reports received, which included calls from members of the public, the force added the former soldier is believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt and dark-coloured bottoms, and carrying a small bag or case.
This comes after police helicopters spent Friday night circling around the Thames in west London, with flight radar maps revealing one flying over Chiswick House and Grove Park.
The Met confirmed the first sighting of the fugitive earlier in the day after a member of the public told police they saw a man resembling Khalife walking away from the BidFood delivery van that had stopped near the south entrance to the Wandsworth roundabout on Wednesday morning.
Radar map revealing aerial police activity around west London overnight
Khalife was thought to have fled in the chef’s uniform he wore while working in the prison’s kitchens, suggesting he has since changed outfit.
In the statement, the Met added: “We urge members of the public in that area to remain vigilant and call 999 immediately should they see Khalife, or if they have any information that could assist the search. Whilst we advise members of the public not to approach Khalife if they see him, we still assess that he does not pose a threat to the wider public.”
Former justice secretary calls for more prisons so Wandsworth can close
Conservative former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said there must be more prison space built to allow the closure of out of date sites such as HMP Wandsworth.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s important to emphasise that an escape like this is a pretty exceptional event, it brings back to mind escapes like Ronnie Biggs and George Blake from distant history.
“However, there is no doubt that our Prison Service is a forgotten service in our country.
“It’s a service that either people don’t want to talk about or just don’t know enough about.
“We run the prisons service at a hugely hot rate, about 98% capacity and I think that isn’t a desirable state of affairs. We need more capacity to allow for flexibility.”
He said new facilities are not being built fast enough to “close the sort of prisons like Wandsworth and other London prisons that are well past their sell by date”.
Who is Daniel Abed Khalife?
A soldier turned terror suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt after outwitting the guards at a London prison.
He escaped in a chef’s outfit by using straps to cling onto a food delivery van, with his current location unknown. Intelligence sources have told The Independent it is “almost certain” that he had “inside help”.
Police commissioner Mark Rowley said the escape was “clearly pre-planned” – pointing to “the fact he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon”, referring to the delivery van Khalife used to flee.
Holly Evans and Andy Gregory report:
Police appear to have scaled back search for Khalife in Chiswick
Police appear to have scaled back their search for Daniel Khalife in Chiswick, south west London.
A number of police cars have left the scene and the area has become busy with runners and dog walkers.
Territorial Support Group vans and unmarked police cars had been spotted in the area early on Saturday.
Chiswick resident Brenda MacDonald said she had seen “loads of vans” and helicopters as police searched the area.
The 78-year-old said: “I guessed it was something to do with (Khalife) because of him landing in Wandsworth. It is not far to get here.
“They have got to catch him because it was silly enough that they let him get out.”
Watch: Police search location in Chiswick as hunt for Khalife continues
Former Prisons Service director general criticises ‘mess’ in system
A former director general of the Prisons Service has criticised the “mess” in the system that he believes will have played a role in Daniel Khalife’s escape.
Phil Wheatley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It has highlighted that the prison system is in a degree of chaos at the moment.
“It is very difficult to make anything work well when you are just managing day by day to fumble your way through with too many prisoners and not enough staff. So, I would be surprised in the long run if that wasn’t one of the factors that led to things not working right.
“The system is just about at maximum capacity, it’s overflowing out into police cells, that’s driven by longer sentences.
“The Government has been very keen on longer sentences for criminals but they haven’t supplied the places with enough staff to supervise them, nor have they managed to maintain existing prisons.
“They’ve spent what capital they’ve got on trying to build new places, meanwhile some of the older accommodation has had to be taken out of use because it can’t be maintained – so it’s all a bit of a mess, it doesn’t look like a well-planned, thought through policy that has been resourced.”
Chiswick resident will keep his ‘eyes peeled’ for fugitive
A Chiswick resident has said he is going to keep his “eyes peeled” for Daniel Khalife.
Will Lewis lives on Chiswick Lane South where the police are searching for the former soldier.
The 23-year-old said: “I heard he had been seen around west London and we have all said he could be around here.
“We saw the description of him so we are going to keep our eyes peeled. It’s clearly developing quite quickly.
“It’s a really nice area. There are lots of people just going about their daily lives, running. It’s very safe, I have never seen any disturbance around here. It is usually quiet as well.”
Police checking cars in Chiswick as armed officers search roads
Police officers have been stopping and checking cars in Chiswick, south-west London, in the search for Daniel Khalife.
Officers have been seen asking residents for their IDs and looking in boots of cars on Church Street and Chiswick Lane South.
Armed police officers have also been searching up and down the road.
A police boat can also be seen on the River Thames close to the roads.
Police dogs have also been at the scene.
‘Definitely lots of police activity’ in southwest London today, confirms Met
There will “definitely be a lot of police activity” in the southwest London search areas throughout Saturday, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson has confirmed.
They told The Independent the force is currently taking the report of a sighting of Daniel Khalife near Wandsworth Roundabout “seriously”, describing it as “important” and “significant” to investigations. “We’re hanging a lot on it,” they added.
“It’s significant because it’s the point that the first phase of his escape is over,” the spokesperson said. “In terms of the investigation, they’re treating it as significant. Given the circumstances, a man seen walking away from a food van seems to be strong stuff. It’s reasonable for officers to hang a lot on it.”