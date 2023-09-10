Daniel Khalife – live: Wandsworth prisoner to appear in court after escaping custody
Metropolitan Police confirms former soldier charged with escaping custody at Wandsworth Prison
Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested in west London
Daniel Abed Khalife will appear in court after the terror suspect has been charged following his escape from Wandsworth Prison.
A 75-hour nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Saturday morning when the former soldier was tackled off a bike and arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer on a canal towpath near Rowdell Road in Northolt, west London. He is currently in police custody.
The Metropolitan Police said the 21-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth while on remand there pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.
Khalife – who was found with a sleeping bag, change of clothes, bottle of water and Waitrose cool bag – laughed at police and winked at passersby during his arrest, witness Ethan Andrews, 20, told The Sun.
The suspected terrorist was believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in London on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.
Former prisons minister Rory Stewart told Sky News this indicated Khalife received help with his escape, saying: “It seems clear if he had strapping underneath this vehicle, that there was some kind of collusion and support.”
Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping from custody at HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police have said.
The terror suspect will ppear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.In a statement, the Met said: “Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 11 charged as follows: On the 6th day of September 2023, then being a prisoner in His Majesty’s Prison at Wandsworth, being remanded in custody pending trial as ordered at the Central Criminal Court on the 21st day of July 2023, escaped, contrary to common law.”
Daniel Khalife broke out of Wandsworth jail in on Wednesday leaving major questions to be answered about the facility’s security.
Speaking exclusively to the Independent, the chief inspector of prisions Charlie Taylor reveals a critical situation of overcrowdedness, squalor and vermin.
He also spoke of insuffiecient staffing levels and inexperienced workers who are ‘fresh out of school. Inmates are often locked in their cells for 22 hours a day with no access to education and training, according to Mr Taylor.
An inspection last year found that 30 per cent of prison officers were unable to perform their duties, with the incessant influx of drugs causing high levels of violence.
Mr Taylor said: “Prisoners will not be unlocked on time because there is nobody to do it. They will not get to education or employment because there is nobody to escort them. They will not have clean clothes or bedding. The demand, and thus the supply, of drugs will rise, and with it an illicit economy that leads to debt and to violence.”
Ex-soldier suspected of spying for Iran belonged to British regiment dealing with ‘highly sensitive’ communications for key Nato reaction force, The Independent understands
Questions raised over security of Wandsworth Prison
Questions have been raised over the security of the prison following the police manhunt.
On Sunday, the Justice Secretary said around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B jail.
Alex Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that a preliminary investigation into London’s Victorian prison had found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.
But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.
Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police has said.
In a statement, the force said:
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth underneath a lorry.
The 21-year-old was arrested just before 11am on Saturday in Northolt, west London, and is now in police custody, the force said.Officers descended on Chiswick with police dogs in tow after "intelligence-led activity" and confirmed sightings from members of the public in the area overnight.
Rishi Sunak said he is "very pleased" Khalife has been arrested as he praised efforts by the police and the public in finding him.
Police ‘pivot’ investigation to looking at whether Khalife had help
The Metropolitan Police said it is now “pivoting” its investigation towards looking at whether Daniel Khalife had any help with his escape from Wandsworth Prison following the terror suspect’s arrest yesterday.
Commander Murphy said: “Our priority following Khalife’s escape was to find him and bring him back to custody, which, thanks to the help of the public, and the excellent work by our officers, we have achieved. We are now pivoting our investigation towards the circumstances of his escape and whether there may have been any other persons involved and that investigation continues.”
The soldier facing terrorism and espionage charges who escaped from prison claimed to be a survivalist and went on solitary overnight camping expeditions when off-duty, according to former colleagues who knew him.
Daniel Abed Khalife boasted that he would join a signals unit of Special Forces and was preparing for the entry requirements. There is, however, no evidence of him officially embarking on this path. Former soldiers who knew him say that he was viewed as “ a bit of a fantasist” , but someone “ who took his fitness seriously”.
Two former soldiers in the Royal Corps of Signals described 21 year old Khalife as someone seeking attention and sometimes “ playing the clown” to do so. They recall an incident in which he stole a senior officer’s epaulettes, put them on his uniform, and wanted to post photos on social media wearing them.
Khalife ‘had help’ to escape, says former prisons minister
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife would have received some sort of “collusion and support” to aid his escape, a former prisons minister has said.
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart also said that prisons in England and Wales are “unmanageable”.
Asked if he would have resigned if the escape happened during his tenure, he told Sky News: “I definitely think that it’s important for ministers to take full responsibility.
“There are 120 prisons in England and Wales. There were escapes on my watch…for the first few days, you’re just trying to work out what on earth happened – how did this happen? And the story changes, as you can imagine, minute by minute. You have to get on the ground in Wandsworth and talk to the governor.
“In this particular case, it seems clear if he had strapping underneath this vehicle, that there was some kind of collusion and support. But it’s also clear that they seemed to spend, I don’t know, half an hour/45 minutes before they even noticed he was gone from the kitchen, and he shouldn’t be in the kitchen in the first place.”
Mr Stewart added: “The bigger issue is the prison population, these prisons are totally unmanageable. And the main thing that I was trying to do when I was in government is reduce the prison population.”
Inmates moved out of Wandsworth Prison after Khalife escape
Around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B prison after terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Justice Secretary has said.
Justice Secretry Alex Chalk said on Sunday that the preliminary findings of his investigation into the ageing London jail have found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.
But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.
