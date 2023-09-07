For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The route taken by the delivery van that Daniel Khalife was clinging to during his prison break has been revealed by police, as the nationwide manhunt continues.

The 21-year-old terror suspect only had one hour and five minutes from his escape at HMP Wandsworth at 7.32am until the police stopped the van and searched the vehicle at 8.37am.

While no trace of Khalife was found inside the van, strappings were discovered which suggested he had been clinging on to its underside as it was exiting the prison gates.

Khalife escaped by holding onto strappings of a delivery vehicle (PA)

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said that the vehicle had exited the gates of HMP Wandsworth at 07.32am, while Khalife’s absence was not noticed until 07.50am.

The prison went into an immediate lockdown, with police alerted to the situation at 08.15am.

After leaving the prison, the delivery van turned right onto Heathfield Road and left onto Magdalen Road.

It then travelled left onto Trinity Road before heading up to the Wandsworth Road roundabout. The vehicle then took the first exit to Swandon Way and left onto Old York Road which is near Wandsworth Town train station.

The Bidfood delivery van then went left into Fairfield Street and then right onto Wandsworth High Street before heading straight ahead to West Hill which leads up to Upper Richmond Road.

It was stopped and searched at 8.37am at the junction with Carlton Drive. By this point, the driver had been alerted to the situation and had started to return to the prison.

As he set out details of the route taken by the van before it was stopped by police, he said the force had received more than 50 calls from the public which had provided “some really valuable lines of inquiry”.

In a briefing on Thursday, he told reporters: “This was a really busy area of London and we’ve had no confirmed sightings in any of that information, which is a little unusual and perhaps a testament to Daniel Khalife‘s ingenuity in his escape and some of his movements after his escape.

The Victorian-era prison has been ‘dogged’ by staff shortages (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s important that we remember we have some of the best military in the world here in the UK and he was a trained soldier. So, ultimately, he has skills that perhaps some sections of the public don’t have and I am really keen that we are using everything in our means to find him.”

Asked about whether Daniel Khalife had been helped to escape and if he had access to money, Commander Murphy added: “He’s out in the open now, so who’s to say whether he has money available to him now, but that’s part of our inquiry and what we’re trying to understand.

“He’s a very resourceful individual, clearly, and our experience of him shows that, so nothing is off the table with him at the moment.”

More follows on this breaking news story