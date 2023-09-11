Daniel Khalife – live: Terror suspect used ‘bed sheets’ to strap himself to van in prison escape, court hears
Daniel Abed Khalife appears before Westminster Magistrates’ charges with escaping from prison
Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested in west London
Daniel Khalife used a material that may have been from “bed sheets” to strap himself to the underside of a van when he escaped from prison last week, a court has heard.
Khalife appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being captured and charged with escaping from prison. He was remanded in custody.
The suspected terrorist was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.
His detention brought a dramatic end to a 75-hour nationwide land and air manhunt after Khalife went missing from the prison on Wednesday.
Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.
His escape from the prison has highlighted inadequacies in the condition of the facility, with the chief inspector of prisons calling for it to be shut down.
Khalife to appear before Westminster Magistrate’s court
Daniel Abed Khalife will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after he was charged with escaping from custody at HMP Wandsworth.
He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.
His detention followed a massive land and air search over four days after he went missing from the prison on Wednesday.
Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.
Khalife arrives at court
Khalife has arrived at court ahead of his appearance in front of Westminster Magistratess’ on Monday morning.
A prison van carrying the suspected terrorist was seen arriving at the court in central London earlier today.
The heavily armoured vehicle was accompanied by three black unmarked police car driving in convoy.
Inmate stabbed at HMP Wandsworth, Met Police says
An inmate has been stabbed at HMP Wandsworth days after Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Police were called at around 3.20pm on Sunday to reports that an inmate had been assaulted inside the prison.
Jacob Phillips reports:
Inmate stabbed at HMP Wandsworth, Met Police says
The incident happened days after Daniel Khalife’s escape from the prison.
54 prisoners released in error last year
Officials are carrying out investigations trying to establish how Khalife was able to escape from Wandsworth Prison.
Security sources have told The Independent that it is “almost certain” he had inside help after strapping himself to the bottom of a food delivery truck to escape.
The number of people who manage to escape from prison is low, although jailbreaks are not unheard of. Prisoners are also sometimes “released in error.”
This means they are wrongly discharged from prison or court when they should have remained in custody, where the prisoner has not deliberately played a part in the error - i.e. the prisoner had no intent of escaping.
Examples include misplaced warrants for imprisonment or remand, recall notices not acted upon, sentence miscalculation or discharging the wrong person on escort.
Last year 54 prisoners were released in error, according to Ministry of Justice figures. The map below shows where these errors took place and how many there were from each prison.
Recap: who is Daniel Abed Khalife
Daniel Abed Khalife was captured by police in a dramatic arrest along a canal towpath in northwest London over the weekend
As we’ve been reporting, he’s due to appear in court later today charged with escaping from Wandsworth Prison in south London.
But who is he and why was he in jail in the first place? Holly Evans and Andy Gregory report:
All we know about Daniel Khalife: Royal Signals soldier arrested after prison escape
Military computer engineer finally in custody after escaping Wandsworth prison under food delivery van
Daniel Khalife due to appear in court charged with escaping from custody
Daniel Khalife is due to appear in court charged with escaping from custody at HMP Wandsworth.
The 21-year-old former soldier was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a bike by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer.
His capture followed a mass land and air search over four days after he went missing from the prison on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police said a member of the public reported seeing a man matching Khalife’s description walking away from a Bidfood van that had stopped near the south entrance to Wandsworth Roundabout on Wednesday morning.
Officers carried out a search in the Richmond area and although Khalife was not found there, the force received a number of calls from the public with sightings of the suspect nearby.
Police checked gardens, stopped and inspected cars and asked residents for their IDs throughout Saturday morning.
Khalife was eventually found on a canal towpath in Northolt, west London, around eight miles from where he was last seen by a member of the public.
He was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.
He will face Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Daniel Khalife’s escape follows a rich – and troubled – history of prison breaks
Prison breaks summon up conflicting feelings. At first, there is deep concern, a justifiable worry that an often-violent criminal is now on the loose.
But then – as details of the escape emerge – there is a reluctant admiration for the man on the run and a thrill engendered not only by his resourcefulness but also of course by the chase.
Hollywood knows this conflict all too well, which is why prison break movies invariably feature the wrongly imprisoned, in order to make our enjoyment of the escape more morally comfortable, writes historian Guy Walters:
Daniel Khalife’s escape follows a rich history of prison breaks
The terror suspect shares a place in criminal history with members of the IRA, a train robber and an ex-MI6 agent, writes Guy Walters
Timeline of Daniel Khalife’s escape and eventual arrest
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife was arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth underneath a lorry.
The 21-year-old was arrested just before 11am on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, and is now in police custody, the force said.
Officers descended on Chiswick with police dogs in tow after “intelligence-led activity” and confirmed sightings from members of the public in the area overnight.
Rishi Sunak said he is “very pleased” Khalife has been arrested as he praised efforts by the police and the public in finding him.
Here is a timeline of the events leading to the capture of Khalife:
Timeline of events around capture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife
The search for the 21-year-old has finally ended on its fourth day
Jeremy Hunt raised concerns over Wandsworth Prison conditions months before Khalife’s escape
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt raised concerns over the staffing problems in Wandsworth Prison months before terror accused Daniel Abed Khalife managed to escape from the jail.
Mr Hunt escalated a complaint to Wandsworth’s governor Katie Price in April this year, after one of his constituents wrote to him about the lax standards of staffing inside.
He also raised the issue with prisons minister Damian Hinds after he did not receive a response to his complaint to Ms Price, reported The Telegraph.
According to the outlet, the constituent, who was held on remand for about eight months, told the chancellor about the prison conditions in six page-long letter. The staff did “as little as possible” when there was no manager on duty, claimed the ex-prisoner in his letter, adding that there were no consequences for poor performance.
Two Wandsworth Prison guards ‘suspended’
Two Wandsworth Prison guards have been suspended days after Daniel Abed Khalife went missing from the facility.
This comes as officials hunt for accomplices involved in aiding and abetting his alleged escape.
According to LBC, the guards are believed to have been involved in overseeing the exit of a catering vehicle which Khalife is accused of using to escape the prison.