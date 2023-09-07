For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former head of security at Wandsworth Prison said terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape was “at best” a “catastrophic system failure”.

Police are continuing to hunt for the former soldier accused of terrorism who is believed to have escaped from a prison kitchen by clinging to a delivery van.

Khalife, 21, went missing in his cook’s uniform from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, prompting extra security checks at major transport hubs.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday, Professor Ian Acheson said: “Well, at best, this is a catastrophic system failure that actually starts with the allocation of Khalife to Wandsworth and ends with a terror suspect working in a prison kitchen of an establishment in crisis (and) escaping in a vehicle.

“So it’s incredibly embarrassing for the prison service but it’s not entirely surprising given what we know about what’s going on Wandsworth at the moment.”

Professor Acheson, also a former prison governor, criticised the conditions at Wandsworth.

“Well, I’m afraid to say that Wandsworth, like so many of our flagship prisons, is in freefall,” he said.

“You’ve only got to look at the most recent inspections, and other monitoring reports, that reveal it’s filthy, it’s vermin infested, on any day 30-44% of frontline staff are unavailable to work.

“Morale is awful. I mean, frankly, if you cannot even manage to get the bins emptied in a place like Wandsworth what else is going wrong?”

More follows on this breaking news story....