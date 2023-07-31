For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man jailed for suffocating his terminally ill wife in Cyprus after she “begged him to” has been released after spending nearly two years behind bars.

David Hunter, 76, was jailed for two years for the manslaughter of Janice, 74, his spouse of 52 years, who died of asphyxiation at their home near the coastal resort town of Paphos in December 2021.

Ms Hunter had been suffering from blood cancer and the court was told she wanted her husband to end her life. Lawyers for Hunter said his wife’s death was assisted suicide.

On Monday Hunter’s legal team said he had been freed due to time being served, having spent 19 months in a Cypriot prison.

David and Janice Hunter (Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Speaking outside Paphos District Court after being freed, a visibly emotional Hunter said he couldn’t describe how was feeling at released.

"I’d like to say thank you to all the people who’ve donated to me, and especially my mates and my workmates. I don’t know where I would be without them,” he said.

"When you work in a colliery, you’re a family."

Asked how he was feeling, Mr Hunter added: "I can’t describe it. I’m sorry. I wish I could, I wish I could find words to describe it but I can’t.

"When you’re under pressure for two years, not knowing which way it’s going to go."

Paphos District Court earlier heard his motive was to “liberate his wife from all that she was going through due to her health conditions”.

The court heard it was Ms Hunter’s “wish” to die and that her husband “had only feelings of love for her”.

Hunter, a retired miner from Ashington, Northumberland had told his trial, which lasted for more than a year, that his wife “cried and begged” him to end her life.

Michael Polak, the director of Justice Abroad, which is representing Hunter, said that in Cyprus a defendant will spend 10 months in custody for every year that they are jailed.

Judges previously found him not guilty of the more serious charge of premeditated murder.

Hunter’s legal team had argued he should be given a suspended sentence, in a case which is a legal first in the country.

In mitigation last week, his defence lawyer, Ritsa Pekri, said his motive was to "liberate his wife from all that she was going through due to her health conditions".

The court heard it was Mrs Hunter’s "wish" to die and that her husband "had only feelings of love for her".

David Hunter is transported from Paphos District Court in Cyprus after he was found guilty by Cypriot judges of the manslaughter of his terminally ill wife Janice (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Hunter told his trial that his wife "cried and begged" him to end her life and broke down in tears, saying he would "never in a million years" have taken his wife’s life unless she had asked him to.

He showed the court how he held his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose and said he eventually decided to grant her wish after she became "hysterical".

The court heard he then tried to kill himself by taking an overdose, but medics arrived in time to save him.

In a statement issued after the sentencing was handed down, Mr Polak said his client was “very pleased” with the outcome.

“The result of today’s hearing, and the court’s previous decision finding Mr Hunter not guilty of murder, is what we have been fighting for in this case and David is very pleased with the outcome today,” he said.

“David would like to thank his legal team for their work, the experts who supported his case, and everyone from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and around the world who has supported him.”

He added: “This has been a tragic case and difficult for all of those involved with it, but today’s decision was the right one and allows David and his family to grieve together.”

Following his release, David Hunter’s daughter Lesley Cawthorne said: “I’m elated and relieved that my darling dad has been released.

“The past 19 months have been a living nightmare for our family but today is the start of us being able to rebuild our lives.

“Dad’s release also means we can finally grieve for my mum and I hope everyone can respect our privacy whilst we take the time to come to terns with her loss.”

She added: “So many people have worked hard and supported our efforts to bring my dad home, too many to mention but you know who you are and you know you have our deepest gratitude.

“The kindness and love of friends and strangers has been the thing that has kept us going and we can never thank you all enough.”

After speaking to Hunter over the phone, Ms Cawthorne added: “Speaking to my daddy was the most amazing thing. I feel like my heart has been put back together.”

Giving evidence during his trial, Hunter spoke of a “perfect” 52-year marriage to his wife and broke down in tears as he described the moment he killed her.

“For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day,” he said.

David Hunter outside Paphos District Court in Cyprus after he was released from custody (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it.”

The court heard from Ms Hunter’s doctor who said she had a rare blood cancer, with Hunter saying that she had become progressively more ill and had no quality of life.

Asked by defence lawyer Ritsa Pekri how the last days were, Mr Hunter said: “She was crying, crying, crying, begging, begging, begging.

“She wasn’t taking any care of herself. For the last two or three weeks she could not move her arms and had trouble with her legs, she couldn’t balance.

“She was only eating soup, she couldn’t hold anything down. She lost a lot of weight. She lost so much weight that there was no flesh to put her injections in.”

The Hunters visited Cyprus on holidays and bought a property there in 1999 before retiring there permanently two years later.

Ms Hunter is buried a short distance away from the couple’s former home in Tremithousa - a quiet village about three miles from the coastal resort town of Paphos.

Fellow British expats Derek and Agnes Wickett knew the Hunters for around seven years after moving to the village themselves, and described them as a "lovely couple".

Mr Wickett, 74, said: "It didn’t bother (Mr Hunter), he just carried on. He loved her to bits."

Mrs Wickett said she saw Mrs Hunter the night before her death in December 2021, when she went to their house to drop off Christmas cards and a bottle of wine.

They said Ms Hunter’s health got “terribly worse” in that time.

"She was sleeping on the couch so I didn’t go in, but David said how bad she was and that she had gotten worse."

Mr Hackett said he thought the verdict of manslaughter was "right" and that they would be glad to see Hunter return.

"Oh god, yes, he’s a smashing bloke. I think he would be welcome here, everybody liked him," he said.

"I think everybody feels for him. It’s a shame, a terrible shame.

"I understand (what he did) in a way because he’s seen her deteriorate so much and I don’t think he wanted to see her suffering like she was, but you’ve got to be in that position to know what he was feeling."