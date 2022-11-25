Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland Army checkpoint shooting
Former English soldier had claimed his wet fingers slipped on the trigger
A military veteran has been found guilty of killing a man over 30 years ago at an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland.
David Jonathan Holden, 53, had denied the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 at his trial at Belfast Crown Court.
McAnespie, 23, was shot in the back at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, during the Troubles.
A bullet fired from some 300m away ricocheted off the road surface, striking McAnespie in the back, moments after he walked through a border security checkpoint on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club.
In 2009, the UK government said his death was a matter of “deep regret”.
Mr Holden, an English soldier who was aged 18 at the time, insisted it was an accident and claimed his hands were wet and that his finger slipped on the trigger of his machine gun.
He was charged with manslaughter in 1988 but the charge was later dropped. But trial judge Mr Justice O’Hara said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Holden was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.
He said that Mr Holden should have appreciated the consequences of his actions the moment he pulled the trigger.
The case was heard in a Diplock format without a jury sitting. Supporters for Holden gathered outside the court each day the trial sat.
The trial was held amid continuing controversy over government plans to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.
The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposals provide an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict, if they agree to co-operate with a new body known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir).
The Bill would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.
