Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland Army checkpoint shooting

Former English soldier had claimed his wet fingers slipped on the trigger

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 25 November 2022 13:12
<p>Aidan McAnespie was shot dead near a border checkpoint during the Troubles</p>

Aidan McAnespie was shot dead near a border checkpoint during the Troubles

(PA)

A military veteran has been found guilty of killing a man over 30 years ago at an Army checkpoint in Northern Ireland.

David Jonathan Holden, 53, had denied the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 at his trial at Belfast Crown Court.

McAnespie, 23, was shot in the back at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, during the Troubles.

A bullet fired from some 300m away ricocheted off the road surface, striking McAnespie in the back, moments after he walked through a border security checkpoint on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club.

In 2009, the UK government said his death was a matter of “deep regret”.

Recommended

Mr Holden, an English soldier who was aged 18 at the time, insisted it was an accident and claimed his hands were wet and that his finger slipped on the trigger of his machine gun.

He was charged with manslaughter in 1988 but the charge was later dropped. But trial judge Mr Justice O’Hara said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Holden was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

David Holden arrives at Laganside Courts in Belfast

(PA)

He said that Mr Holden should have appreciated the consequences of his actions the moment he pulled the trigger.

The case was heard in a Diplock format without a jury sitting. Supporters for Holden gathered outside the court each day the trial sat.

Family members of Aidan McAnespie, (left to right) cousin Brian Gormley, brothers Gerard and Sean and sister Margo, arrive at with supporters at Laganside Courts in Belfast

(PA)

The trial was held amid continuing controversy over government plans to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposals provide an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict, if they agree to co-operate with a new body known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir).

The Bill would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in