MP Lammy says he will not be silenced after racist death threat troll fined

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy says he will not be silenced by the far right after a “vile racist” was given a suspended prison sentence and fined for sending the MP a death threat Twitter message.

Mr Lammy was responding to the conviction of Glenn Broadbent at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

Broadbent, 62, was prosecuted for posted a message to the Labour Tottenham MP which said: “Are you hanging off a tree monkey boy? You will hang from a lamppost if you’re not careful.”

Mr Lammy said on Friday: “Pleased to report a vile racist who sent me this death threat using a pseudonym has finally been convicted, given a suspended sentence and fined thanks to @WestYorksPolice.

“The far right will never silence me or stop me standing up for justice.”

Broadbent, of Greenside Road, Leeds, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, when he appeared in court on Tuesday, Leeds Magistrates’ Court officials confirmed. And he was fined £2,000.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

The court confirmed that Broadbent was made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting Mr Lammy.

The defendant admitted sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was grossly offensive and sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was menacing, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.