MP Lammy says he will not be silenced after racist death threat troll fined

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy says he will not be silenced by the far right after a “vile racist” was given a suspended prison sentence and fined for sending the MP a death threat Twitter message.

Mr Lammy was responding to the conviction of Glenn Broadbent at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

Broadbent, 62, was prosecuted for posted a message to the Labour Tottenham MP which said: “Are you hanging off a tree monkey boy? You will hang from a lamppost if you’re not careful.”

Mr Lammy said on Friday: “Pleased to report a vile racist who sent me this death threat using a pseudonym has finally been convicted, given a suspended sentence and fined thanks to @WestYorksPolice.

“The far right will never silence me or stop me standing up for justice.”

Broadbent, of Greenside Road, Leeds, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, when he appeared in court on Tuesday, Leeds Magistrates’ Court officials confirmed. And he was fined £2,000.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

The court confirmed that Broadbent was made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting Mr Lammy.

The defendant admitted sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was grossly offensive and sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message which was menacing, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

Chief Superintendent Damien Miller, Leeds District Commander, said: “No-one should have to endure the kind of disgusting racist abuse that was directed at Mr Lammy.

“West Yorkshire Police will always treat any reports of hate crime seriously and work to identify those responsible and take appropriate action against them.

“Members of Parliament can be particular targets for threats and abuse, either directly or online, and we continue to work closely with them and their staff to safeguard and reassure them as they carry out their vital public duty.”