Two men admit plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

Two men have pleaded guilty to plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including one that belonged to TV presenter Declan Donnelly.

The 45-year-old’s black Range Rover was among around £750,000 worth of high-value vehicles targeted by the group between January and June 2021.

Ryan Crafts and Charlie Kavanagh, both 30, were due to go on trial at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Wednesday.

But the court and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that both defendants had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal.

Crafts, from Wokingham, Berkshire, and Kavanagh, from Ashford, Surrey, will be sentenced at a later date to be determined.

About 12 people have been charged in relation to the alleged car theft operation, with four pleading guilty in September 2021, and a further man admitting conspiracy to steal last September.

Police were called to Mr Donnelly’s west London home in the early hours of April 6 2021.

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! presenter, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were reportedly asleep at the time.

No vehicles were taken.