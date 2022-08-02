Alleged murder victim, 11, can now be named as stepfather appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.

Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.

The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.

He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.

As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.

Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.