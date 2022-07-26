Jump to content
Judge refuses to bar media from revealing where Sir David Barclay is buried

Detail of where Sir David is buried emerged on Tuesday during the latest stage of litigation involving his twin, Sir Frederick Barclay.

Brian Farmer
Tuesday 26 July 2022 14:45
Sir Frederick Barclay outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where a judge is considering whether he is in contempt of court as a result of failing to pay money to his ex-wife (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sons of the late businessman Sir David Barclay have failed in a bid to stop journalists revealing where he is buried.

Detail of where Sir David, who died in January last year aged 86, is buried emerged on Tuesday during the latest stage of litigation involving his twin, Sir Frederick Barclay.

A judge is considering the latest stage of a dispute over money between Sir Frederick, 87, and his ex-wife, Lady Hiroko Barclay, 79, at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Lady Hiroko Barclay leaves the High Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Lady Barclay told Sir Jonathan Cohen on Tuesday how she understood that Sir David was buried on Brecqhou, one of the Channel Islands, where he had a home.

A barrister representing three of Sir David’s sons, Aidan, Howard, and Alistair, asked the judge to bar reporters from revealing the location.

Heather Rogers QC argued that the information was “deeply private” and “deeply personal” and should not be revealed in the media.

Barrister Beth Grossman, who represented The Guardian newspaper, argued against a ban and Sir Jonathan ruled that the information could be reported.

Sir Frederick Barclay, right, and twin brother Sir David after receiving their knighthoods in 2000 (Michael Stephens/PA)
Lady Barclay has asked the judge to hand Sir Frederick a jail sentence.

She says Sir Frederick has breached orders after being told to pay her more than £100 million, following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage, and is in contempt of court.

Lady Barclay has told Sir Jonathan Cohen that Sir Frederick has the means to pay but is aiming to “string things out” until “one or other of us dies”.

Sir Frederick disputes her allegations.

The Barclay brothers were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Their business interests included Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

