Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released

‘This was an appalling incident that caused great upset and distress to the victim,’ police say

Zoe Tidman
Monday 03 October 2022 10:19
<p>Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to </p>

Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to

(Nottinghamshire Police)

A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift.

A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say.

The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.

During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

Police have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following the incident, which took place in the Victoria Centre in Nottingham on 28 July.

Inspector Paul Gummer from Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was an appalling incident that caused great upset and distress to the victim.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident from July

(Nottinghamshire Police)

The head of the city centre’s neighbourhood policing team said there had been extensive inquiries to try and trace the person responsible but these had not been successful.

“We [are] now asking for the public’s help to identify him,” he said.

The force asked anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man pictured to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 131 of 28 July 2022.

They can alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in