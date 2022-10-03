Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift.

A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say.

The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.

During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Police have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following the incident, which took place in the Victoria Centre in Nottingham on 28 July.

Inspector Paul Gummer from Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was an appalling incident that caused great upset and distress to the victim.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident from July (Nottinghamshire Police)

The head of the city centre’s neighbourhood policing team said there had been extensive inquiries to try and trace the person responsible but these had not been successful.

“We [are] now asking for the public’s help to identify him,” he said.

The force asked anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man pictured to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 131 of 28 July 2022.

They can alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.