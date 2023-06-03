Man and woman arrested after pensioner mauled to death by dog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been arrested after an elderly woman was killed in a vicious dog attack in Bedworth.

Warwickshire Police was called to Kathleen Avenue at about 3.50pm on Friday and said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

The arrested woman is currently in hospital and being treated for an injury sustained by the dog. The man has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Officers have seized and contained the animal to a secure facility, they said as they reassured the wider community they are not at risk.

Superintendent Sutherland Lane said: “This was a tragic isolated incident and a full investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

“Thankfully, dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare but I recognise this will be deeply upsetting for the local community.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while we conduct our inquiries.

“Please do come and speak to one of our officers if you have any information that could help with our investigation.”

A pensioner was mauled to death in a dog attack in Bedford (PA Archive)

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to report this to police via the website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 250 of June 2.

Elsewhere, the mother of a 10-year-old boy killed in a vicious dog attack involving an American bulldog said she is “haunted” by the death of her son.

Jack Lis was attacked and killed by an XL Bully – a breed developed from the American pit bull terrier – last year in South Wales while he played at a friend’s house.

“I still have terrible flashbacks,” the 32-year-old told the Daily Mirror. “I still see the animal and its teeth. I hear the barking.

Ms Whitfield said she relives the event multiple times a day. “It’s torture,” she said.