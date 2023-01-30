For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A serving police officer has been charged with rape.

Constable Ravi Canhye, 46, will appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with eight sexual offences including two charges of rape.

The charges relate to two women and are alleged to have happened while the officer was off duty in early 2022, Dorset Police said.

Canhye was suspended at the time the allegations were made, the force added.

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “We understand that charges of this nature will quite rightfully cause concern within our communities.

“However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are prevented from commenting on this matter any further at this time.

“If anyone has any specific concerns about this case or any sexual offence crimes, please contact Dorset Police where information can be reported and dealt with in the strictest confidence.”