Driver who killed Maida Vale knifeman acted ‘entirely reasonably,’ say police

A driver who ran over a knifeman in a bid to stop him stabbing his ex-wife to death in the street acted “entirely reasonably”, police have said.

The 26-year-old, known only as Abraham, was arrested on suspicion of murder after he hit and killed Leon McCaskre as he attacked Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, in Maida Vale, west London, last week.

The Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed he would face no further action after officers reviewed the law around self-defence and defence of another.

And they have now gone further, declaring his actions were “entirely reasonable in the circumstances”.

In an official letter to Abraham, shared on Twitter by his lawyer, the force said: “I can confirm that there will be no further action taken against you.

“This was on the basis that all your actions were entirely reasonable in the circumstances.

“This matter was not referred to the Crown Prosecution Service on the basis that there was no realistic prospect of conviction.”

The driver’s solicitor, Tasnime Akunjee, revealed the married engineer has been left unable to work since his ordeal began more than a week ago.

“His mobile phone and car is with the police and the car is pretty much done and his tools are in the car as well so he’s not been able to work,” he told The Independent.

He said his client was “very relieved” to learn the murder investigation against him had been dropped, adding: “The police have seen sense and treated him like he wanted to be treated which is somebody who’s not under suspicion of murder.”

Reacting to the police decision to drop the investigation, Abraham said it was everyone’s “duty” to stop evil.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was stabbed to death by her ex-husband near her home in Maida Vale, west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I hope that in my actions a message has been sent to society: should you seen an evil it is a duty upon you to stop it with your hands, if you cannot then you should stop it by speaking out, if you cannot then at the very least you should hate it with your heart,” he said in a statement.

The driver also thanked the British public for their support throughout the “most stressful and trying time” after a petition calling for him to be released attracted more than 75,000 signatures.

Abraham previously told how he had been driving to work at about 9am on 24 January when he witnessed McCaskre, 41, attacking Chkaifi in front of horrified onlookers in Chippenham Road just metres from both of their homes.

The motorist, who described himself as a Muslim and family man, said his “instant thought” was to protect the mother of two as he drove his blue Renault Clio towards McCaskre in an attempt to stop him.

But Chkaifi could not be saved, and both she and McCaskre died of their injuries at the scene.

It has since emerged the knifeman, who also went by the name McCaskie, was wanted by police after failing to turn up to court just weeks earlier on 4 January over allegations he had breached a stalking order by approaching Chkaifi in west London on 29 July 2021.

Abraham’s solicitor said relatives of Chkaifi - who praised the driver as “our hero” and called for his release - are in the process of arranging a private meeting with him.