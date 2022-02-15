Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

The settlement between the parties was reached on Tuesday.

Josh Payne
Tuesday 15 February 2022 16:15
The Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement
(PA Wire)

The Duke of York and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US.

In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Court documents show the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

