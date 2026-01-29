Baby born after mother hit by e-bike is in serious condition in hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A baby born after their mother was hit by an e-bike in Poole on Monday is in a serious condition in hospital, Dorset Police said.

The rider of the e-bike failed to stop at the scene, and police told The Independent that no arrests have been made.

The mother, a woman in her thirties, also attended the hospital for treatment after the e-bike collided with her on Herbert Avenue, near the junction with Manor Avenue.

Police Constable Dan Blagden, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please contact us.”

open image in gallery The crash occurred at Herbert Avenue, near to the junction with Manor Avenue in Poole ( Google Maps )

The incident occurred at around 3.50pm on Monday afternoon.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage or witnessed the manner of the riding of the e-bike prior to the collision,” Mr Blagden said.

“We understand there was a pillion passenger on the e-bike at the time of the incident and we would ask this person and the rider to come forward and speak to police."

Officers investigating the incident have asked for anyone with information to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101.

“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online using its website or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111,” the force said.

E-bikes are bikes with a rechargeable battery and an electric motor. A legal e-bike must have its electric motor cut off assistance at 15.5 mph.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...