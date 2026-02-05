Man arrested after horse and cart involved in fatal collision with e-bike cyclist

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The driver of a horse and cart has been arrested following a fatal collision with an e-bike cyclist in east London.

Police were called to reports of the crash in Folly Lane, Chingford, on Wednesday evening.

The cyclist, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan police said.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 25-year-old man who was driving the horse and cart was arrested on suspicion of wanton and furious driving, and is in custody.

Detective Sergeant Faye Cook, from the Met’s serious collisions investigation unit (SCIU), said: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the sad death of a man.

“We have made an arrest and our investigation continues. We would ask that anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact my officers.”

Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD5904/04FEB, call the SCIU on 0207 175 0753 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.