A gunman who killed a “caring and happy” beautician when he opened fire outside a pub on Christmas Eve has been jailed for a minimum of 48 years.

Elle Edwards had been socialising with her friends and sister at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village when she briefly stepped outside for a cigarette.

It was at this point that Connor Chapman, 23, sprayed 12 bullets from a Skorpion submachine gun at the group of people, fatally shooting Ms Edwards twice in the back of her head.

Connor Chapman has been jailed for life for the murder of Ms Edwards (PA)

Five other people, including Chapman’s targets, Jake Duffy and Kieran Salked, were also seriously injured in the attack.

Using a stolen Mercedes, Chapman fled the scene and went to his co-defendant Thomas Waring’s home to dispose of the gun. The vehicle was later burnt on December 31 in a further attempt to hide evidence.

He was connected to the murder by DNA evidence which was found on a bullet casing and was later arrested in mid-Wales.

Despite denying the charges, he was convicted after less than four hours of deliberations by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court, with Ms Edwards’ father branding him a “coward” as he was led from the dock.

Speaking outside court after the verdicts on Thursday, Ms Edwards’ father Tim said: “Those two cowards in there decided to drag it out for four weeks, put all these people through that and everyone else around it, involved in the case. I can’t thank the police enough for what they did and we got there in the end, the right result.

Ms Edwards greeting friends at the Lighthouse pub before she was killed (Merseyside Police)

“I hope them two never see another Christmas again ever in their lives.”

The jury also convicted Chapman of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

More follows.