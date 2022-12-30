For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives hunting the Christmas Eve killing of a beautician have appealed for vital information on a dark Mercedes seen in the car park of the pub just before the 26-year-old was shot.

On Friday Elle Edwards’s family spoke of how she was a “bright star” who loved life and “was the glue that held this large family together”.

“We will love and miss her forever,” they said, shortly after Merseyside police released from custody two people arrested over her death.

Elle Edwards, 26, is not believed to have been the target of the shooting (Facebook)

“My beautiful Ellie Marlene, love of my life, my best friend, she will always shine and be beautiful and bright,” her father said in a statement read out by a detective.

Ms Edwards was shot in the head at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.

Det Supt Sue Coombs said officers had spoken to many witnesses and reviewed a lot of material.

She said: “Elle’s family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death. They need answers and now it’s more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know.

Ms Edwards’s father, Tim, said his daughter had many plans for life (PA)

“We know that the answers to this lie within our communities. So my appeal to you is please tell us what you know and help us get justice for Elle’s family.

“Particularly, we want information about the whereabouts of a dark-coloured Mercedes that was in the Lighthouse public house car park before the incident.

“We want to know where it came from and where it’s gone since then.

“If you’ve got information but don’t want to speak to a police officer directly, please contact us via Crimestoppers.”

The investigation team was working round the clock to get justice for Elle and her family, she said.

Two people were arrested in connection with her death (PA Wire)

Appealing to the community not to protect the gunman and those involved, she warned: “These people don’t deserve to be walking our streets or be protected.”

The family’s statement, which Det Supt Coombs read out, said: “said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May – her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her. Everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“Her laugh was infectious – anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

“She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs appealed for information on the Mercedes in the car park (PA)

“My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend.

“She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”

The two people released from the custody of detectives were a 30-year-old man from Tranmere, in the Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and has been recalled to prison on licence; and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She has been bailed, police said.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody.