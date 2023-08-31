For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Wales police officer is being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after following two teenagers in a van before they both died in an e-bike crash in Ely, Cardiff, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of 22 May when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van.

Tensions between locals and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

Tensions between locals and police following their deaths led to a riot lasting several hours (PA)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the driver of the police van, an officer with South Wales Police, has been told they are being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after previously being served with a gross misconduct notice.

Another officer, a passenger in the police van, was also previously served with a gross misconduct notice.

Kyrees Sullivan (right), 16, and Harvey Evans (left), 15, died on the evening of Monday 22 May (PA)

The watchdog said a decision over potential disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made at the end of the probe.

The IOPC said its probe began three months ago to look into the nature of the police interaction with the boys before the collision and how appropriate the officers’ decisions and actions were.

In a statement, the watchdog said a key part of the investigation was whether there was any point at which the officers’ decisions and actions in the police van constituted a pursuit.

IOPC director David Ford said: “Our independent investigation is progressing well and I want to again thank the local community for the support provided to our investigation, including through the sharing of CCTV evidence.

“We would still encourage anyone who believes they have useful information to come forward to us. We are continuing to engage with local community leaders and elected officials to provide updates on our investigation.

Harvey Evans, 15, (right) died in a road traffic collision with his best friend Kyrees Sullivan, 16 (not pictured) (PA)

A family handout photo issued by South Wales Police shows 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan (PA)

“I would like to emphasise again that we remain committed to establishing the facts of what happened.”

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for the funeral last month, a joint service held at the Church of the Resurrection on Grand Avenue in Ely, followed by a burial and wake. The procession featured around 200 motorbikes, two limousines, four hearses and eight Rolls-Royces.

Just before the service, a light aircraft circled the sky towing a sign that read “RIP Kyrees And Harvey Young Kings.”

Following their deaths, scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street (PA)

The families confirmed that the two best friends were buried in the same plot. Floral tributes on their coffins read “best friends” and “forever young.”

In a eulogy read on behalf of Harvey’s parents by his aunt Mandy, the teenager was described as both a “protector” and a “class clown.”

His “biggest love” was said to be motocross and riding bikes, a passion he shared with his friend since nursery school Kyrees.

“His life was over too soon. He had so much more to give and learn. I’m glad to say that in the 15 years he was with us he did it his way,” Mandy said.

Floral tributes on their coffins read “best friends” and “forever young” (PA)

“Our hearts are shattered,” she added. “You and Kyrees did not deserve this. We love you forever and always.”

Speaking on behalf of Kyrees’ family, Mandy described him as a “lovable” young man who “had so much more to give”.

“Kyrees and Harvey we inseparable from the minute they met in nursery. They should still be with us today,” she said.

“The only thing we can take from this is that Harvey and Kyrees are together. This isn’t goodbye, this is farewell for now.”