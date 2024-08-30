England fan handed three-year banning order for serious assault at Euros

Support truly

An England fan who seriously assaulted a fellow Three Lions supporter at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany has been handed a three-year football banning order.

Josh Waugh, 34, of Conway Road, Redcar, Cleveland, was at the England v Serbia match on June 16 in Gelsenkirchen when he started a fight at around 10pm.

He was handed the ban after a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.

Those who commit such violence are warned that it won’t be tolerated, no matter where the offending occurs Pc Chris Hilton

Waugh punched the other fan, breaking his jaw and nose, leaving him needing surgery, the force said.

He did not know the man he attacked, the hearing was told.

Waugh was identified from a still image taken at the scene and police visited him at his home in Redcar later.

Pc Chris Hilton, from Cleveland’s Football Policing Unit, said: “Those who commit such violence are warned that it won’t be tolerated, no matter where the offending occurs, and that banning orders will be sought to stamp out this type of behaviour.”

Waugh opposed the banning order and at a hearing in June, his solicitor Nick Ayres said his client had not been charged or even spoken to by police in Germany.