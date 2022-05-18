Crown courts ‘struggling’ to find enough judges and lawyers to deal with backlog

Crown courts are “struggling” to find enough judges and lawyers to deal with the backlog of cases, the most senior judge in England and Wales has warned.

The Lord Chief Justice said these were the two “greatest constraints” facing crown courts as they try to grapple with the number of cases waiting to be heard.

His comments come as watchdogs joined forces to express their “serious concerns” that the criminal justice system continued to operate at “unacceptable levels” in England and Wales and is far from recovering after the “shock” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Lords Constitution Committee on Wednesday, Lord Burnett said: “The two greatest constraints we have at the moment, in disposing of cases more quickly, are first, a shortage of judicial resources, we have too few crown court judges.

“And so there is a limit, even using recorders and retired judges, to the volume of cases we can deal with. And the other problem that has emerged starkly over the last year, in particular, as the volumes have gone up, is that the legal profession is struggling to deploy the lawyer power to deal with the cases.

“Just put very straightforwardly more and more cases are not going ahead, because either the prosecution or the defence have not been able to find an advocate to deal with the case. And so there is a systemic problem, both with judicial resource and lawyer resource that has got to be dealt with.”

The number of outstanding crown court cases has fallen to its lowest level in a year, down 513 from 58,351 in February to 57,838 in March, according to the latest provisional Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures.

The Law Society of England and Wales said the backlog is decreasing at a “glacial pace”.

Describing the causes of the problem as “complicated and multifaceted”, Lord Burnett said he hoped this coming year to increase the number of sitting days to 105,000 which would mean “we are simply running the courts 25% hotter than we were doing three years ago.”

But he added: “We’re struggling to deploy judges, and the legal profession is struggling to deploy lawyers. So those are really big capacity issues, which we’re still grappling with.

“Inevitably, all of our jurisdictions have been put under great pressure as a result of the Covid events”, he said, adding that the judiciary is working “really hard” to improve the number of cases being dealt with, particularly by “squeezing out guilty pleas earlier because that’s much better for everybody”.

He said he was keen that “money should continue to be found” to keep as many of the temporary Nightingale courts open as possible.

On Tuesday Charlie Taylor, chief inspector of prisons, Justin Russell, chief inspector of probation, Andy Cooke, chief inspector of constabulary, and Andrew Cayley, chief inspector of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), spelt out how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the work of police, prosecutors, prisons, probation and youth offending teams.

Describing the system as being in a “parlous state” before the pandemic, the latest report said the Covid “shock” has “made it worse”, adding: “Such unacceptable delays have an adverse impact on victims and defendants, and have a knock-on effect on other criminal justice agencies.”