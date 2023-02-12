Man wanted on suspicion of murder after woman dies in house fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a Stoke-on-Trent house fire.

Georgian Constantin, 42, from the Staffordshire town, is sought in connection with the death of Valentina Cozma, 40, in a blaze this week.

Police were called to a report of a fire on Campbell Road, Stoke, at 3.10pm on Thursday.

Paramedics said nothing could be done to save Ms Cozma and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched and police two days later launched an appeal to find Mr Constantin.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison of Staffordshire Police said: “Officers from across the force are working hard to trace Georgian.

“We are urging anyone who can help us to locate him to get in touch as soon as possible. We believe Georgian has travelled to London and also has links to Southampton.

Police released pictures of Constanin after launching search (PA)

“Members of the public should not approach this man, but if you see him, please contact us immediately on 999.”

Police also wish to hear from anyone who was in the Campbell Road area between 2pm and 3.30pm on Thursday.

They also appealed for dashcam footage from Campbell Road or nearby streets within the same timeframe.

Neighbours said they were witnesses to Thursday’s fire. Richard Degg, 33, told StokeonTrentLive: “I was coming from the other side, the fire engines had cordoned it off. I just let my missus know. It’s a bit of a shock.”

Police at the scene of the fire on Campbell Road (ITV)

Another resident said: “I was just walking back home from work, I saw the smoke and that. I tried to see if I could help.

“I just saw smoke from behind the house, then all the police came and taped it all off. This was about quarter past three. There was smoke coming up from the back.”

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to the blaze. A spokesman said: “Crews from Hanley, Longton, Newcastle and Sandyford attended as did our colleagues from Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.”

