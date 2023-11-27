Final member of people-smuggling gang linked to 39 migrant deaths convicted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The final member of a people-smuggling gang linked to the deaths of 39 men, women and children in Essex has been convicted.

Haulage boss Caolan Gormley, 26, from Co Tyrone, plotted to bring migrants into the UK from mainland Europe three times in October 2019.

One of the trips was scuppered by French border officials, with some migrants from that trip believed to have died days later in a fatal run overnight on October 22-23 2019.

Gormley had denied being involved, claiming he thought he was helping bring alcohol into the UK illegally.

On Monday, a jury deliberated for just over an hour to find Gormley guilty of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

His conviction brings the total number of people to be convicted over the plot to 11.

Judge Richard Marks adjourned sentencing until Friday.