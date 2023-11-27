Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Final member of people-smuggling gang linked to 39 migrant deaths convicted

Haulage boss Caolan Gormley, from Co Tyrone, plotted to bring migrants into the UK from mainland Europe.

Emily Pennink
Monday 27 November 2023 12:57
Caolan Gormley is on trial at the Old Bailey, London, accused of being involved in a people-smuggling ring linked to the deaths of 39 migrants (Handout/Essex Police)
Caolan Gormley is on trial at the Old Bailey, London, accused of being involved in a people-smuggling ring linked to the deaths of 39 migrants (Handout/Essex Police)

The final member of a people-smuggling gang linked to the deaths of 39 men, women and children in Essex has been convicted.

Haulage boss Caolan Gormley, 26, from Co Tyrone, plotted to bring migrants into the UK from mainland Europe three times in October 2019.

One of the trips was scuppered by French border officials, with some migrants from that trip believed to have died days later in a fatal run overnight on October 22-23 2019.

Gormley had denied being involved, claiming he thought he was helping bring alcohol into the UK illegally.

On Monday, a jury deliberated for just over an hour to find Gormley guilty of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

His conviction brings the total number of people to be convicted over the plot to 11.

Judge Richard Marks adjourned sentencing until Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in