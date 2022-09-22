For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The school of a 15-year-old boy stabbed to death said it is “completely devastated” by the loss of a “wonderful student.”

The attack happened at Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but was later pronounced dead.

In a statement posted on the North Huddersfield Trust School website, head Andrew Fell said: “It is with enormous sadness that I must tell you that following an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday one of our pupils has tragically lost their life.

Mr Fell added that the news was “truly shocking” for the school and classes would not resume until 10.30am while support would be made available for students who need it.

Did you see what happened? If so, email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

Mr Fell said: “West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent investigation, so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time. I would urge everyone not to engage in speculation about possible causes or perpetrators and allow the police to make their enquiries. A statement has been released.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

A father, aged 46, who has a son at the school told Yorkshire Live: “It was a scary moment when I heard there had been trouble and a teacher answered my 14-year-old son's phone. I understand he may have witnessed some of what happened.

“I was asked by staff to come and collect him. I've heard that it all came out of nowhere. This pupil was grabbed, pinned to the floor and stabbed repeatedly.”

Another father, whose daughter is at the school, said something “needs to be done” about the rise in crime in the area, adding: “My daughter just started there and was getting on bus home. Lad in black hat and snood jumped out on a pupil and stabbed him and ran off.

“She saw the scuffle but didn't see the knife or blood. The bus had just pulled up as it happened so blocked some of the incident - she seems OK but still processing it I think. It's only her third week or so at this new school.”

The schoolboy has not yet been named but police said they have identified “a number of witnesses” of the attack which officers were called to at 2.54pm.

Senior investigating officer, detective superintendent Marc Bowes said: “Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.”