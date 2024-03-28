Court date set for company that donated to new Welsh First Minister

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A company that donated thousands of pounds to the new First Minister of Wales’ election campaign is set to go to court after being charged with environmental offences.

Atlantic Recycling, which is part of a company that donated to Vaughan Gething during his bid to be the new leader of the Welsh Labour government, is facing two charges of failing to comply with the requirements of environmental permit conditions.

A four-day trial of the facts, known as a Newton hearing, was set for December 16 at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Atlantic Recycling’s holding company, Dauson Environmental Group, donated £200,000 to Mr Gething’s successful campaign to replace Mark Drakeford as leader.

Declarations on the Electoral Commission website show the First Minister’s campaign raised at least £254,600.

In comparison, his rival Jeremy Miles raised at least £58,800.