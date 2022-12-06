Jump to content

Reality TV star Stephen Bear ‘shared sex tape on Only Fans’, court told

Ex On The Beach contestant alleged to have filmed garden sex on CCTV before uploading footage to website

Sam Russell
Tuesday 06 December 2022 14:51
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he is charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he is charged with voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
(PA Wire)

Reality TV star Stephen Bear had sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison in his garden then shared footage of it, captured on his CCTV cameras, on the website Only Fans, a court heard.

Bear, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, denies voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films and is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Jacqueline Carey KC, opening the prosecution case, said: “In August 2020 the complainant Georgia Harrison met up with her former boyfriend Stephen Bear.“They had some lunch and had some drinks and ended up back at his house in Loughton (in Essex).

“They engaged in consensual sexual intercourse in his garden.

“What she didn’t know but he did was Mr Bear had CCTV cameras in his garden that recorded them having sex.”

The barrister said that later that day Bear told Ms Harrison and showed her the footage.

“She told him never to send it to anyone and made it plain how upset she would be if he did,” said Ms Carey.

She said that Bear sent the footage to someone on WhatsApp that night “despite knowing how upset she would be if the footage were to get out”.

Ms Carey said Bear later uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to Only Fans and profited financially”.

“The defendant was effectively selling the footage to get money,” Ms Carey said.

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, arrived at Chelmsford Crown Court in a chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce on Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, wore a pink suit, black fur coat and sunglasses.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August 2020 and in November 2020.

Ms Harrison’s representatives said that she has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the case.

Ms Harrison, 27, has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match.

The trial, expected to last at least four days, continues.

