Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub

A number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances

Natalie Crockett
Saturday 03 December 2022 15:07
The girl died after taking a drug at Move nighclub in Exeter

(Google streetview)

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.

Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.

It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected to come forward.

The 16-year-old boy, from the Exmouth area, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and is being questioned by police.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Nattrass said the force has identified several teenagers already who said that they had taken drugs, but urged anyone else who has felt unwell as a result to seek medical help and to contact police.

He said: “We have seen time and time again that these substances can kill, and we have another tragic case on our hands.”

“Talk To Frank is a website that has vital information for people about many types of drugs and we ask that parents have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs.

“You don’t know what they contain and you don’t know the reaction you may have; it could be fatal. I urge anyone considering taking drugs to think twice and reconsider.”

The arrested teenager was still in custody on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this year, 16-year-old David Celino died after taking drugs at Leeds Festival.

At the time, police said they were investigating if his death was linked to a particular type of ecstasy tablet which they said was described as a “grey or black oblong shape”.

