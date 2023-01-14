For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old girl and three women have been injured in a suspected drive-by shooting outside a funeral in north London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road at 13.29pm on Saturday. Three women, aged 48, 54 and 41, were taken to a central London hospital and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The 48-year-old has potentially life-changing injuries, the force said.

Later, police were told a seven-year-old girl had been taken to hospital and it is thought she was injured in the same incident. Details of her injuries have not been released.

An air ambulance and police helicopter were reportedly at the scene. A witness at St Aloysius Church when the shooting took place, told My London: “It was chaos. It was horrible.

A large police cordon is in place on Saturday evening (PA)

“No one knew if it was a bomb or gunman. We were looking for places to hide. We all just snuggled into corners where we could. We left after about 10 minutes, I did not dare [leave before]. It was not nice.

Officers said initial inquiries suggest the shots came from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away. A large police presence is still in the area and no arrests have been made.

A medical bag is left in position at the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station in north London (PA)

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At 13.29hrs on Saturday, 14 January, police were called to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1.

“Officers responded with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital.

“Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life-changing injuries.

“At 14:05hrs, police were informed that a seven-year-old girl had been taken to a central London hospital with injuries that are believed to have been sustained in the same incident. We await an update on her condition.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.