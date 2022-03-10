Tory MP reaches settlement over Google advert

Conservative MP Lee Anderson has reached a settlement after complaining that a Google Ads advert suggested he was “sympathetic to the abuse of children”.

Google Ireland Ltd issued an apology to Mr Anderson, who represents Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, at a High Court hearing in London on Thursday.

A barrister representing Mr Anderson told Judge Jaron Lewis that the advert, displayed on a website in February 2021, suggested he was “protective of or sympathetic to the abuse of children and those who perpetrate such abuse”.

Felicity McMahon said Mr Anderson had settled a “threatened action” for defamation and breach of data protection law and rights with Google Ireland.

Barrister Hope Williams, who represented Google Ireland, said the company “sincerely” apologised to Mr Anderson for any distress the advert had caused him.

Ms Williams told the judge that the advert should not have been displayed as it did not comply with Google Ads policies.

She added that the advert was removed as soon as Mr Anderson alerted Google Ireland to it.