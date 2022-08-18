For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather on a mobility scooter in west London.

Thomas O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford, west London, at 4pm on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested in Southhall, west London, some 5km away from where the stabbing took place, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said the arrest was made possible with the help of the CCTV images released yesterday.

“I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident. As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace,” he said.

“Mr O’Halloran‘s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

The elderly man was given emergency first aid by police officers until London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived, but was declared dead at the scene.

More follows