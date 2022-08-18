Greenford stabbing: Man arrested over murder of grandfather on mobility scooter
Suspect was arrested some 5km away from scene of stabbing
The Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of an 87-year-old grandfather on a mobility scooter in west London.
Thomas O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford, west London, at 4pm on Tuesday.
The suspect was arrested in Southhall, west London, some 5km away from where the stabbing took place, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said the arrest was made possible with the help of the CCTV images released yesterday.
“I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident. As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace,” he said.
“Mr O’Halloran‘s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”
The elderly man was given emergency first aid by police officers until London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived, but was declared dead at the scene.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.