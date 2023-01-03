For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire.

Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.

The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.

No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman having been found at an address in Shorefield Road, Downton.

The family of the victims have been informed (Google)

“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

“Their family has been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The report comes after a 60-year-old man was killed in an assault at a care home and a fellow resident was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to an adult care facility in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, on Monday at around 11.50pm.

Officers are also investigating the death of 39-year-old Stephanie Hansen who was killed at her home in Hayes on New Year’s Eve.