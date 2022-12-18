Child’s body found in garden search after man and woman charged with neglect
A man and woman, both in their 40s, have been charged with neglect
The body of a child has been found during the search of a garden in Birmingham. The discovery follows a tip-off to police that a child had died at an address in Handsworth in 2020.
Officers subsequently began a search at the property but stressed the current occupants of the home were not subject to the investigation.
On Sunday, the force confirmed that suspected human remains were discovered.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.
A man, aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on 9 December on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and a separate case of wilful neglect.
Both have been charged with neglect and have been remanded in custody.
The investigation into the offence of causing or allowing the death of a child continues.
Police said the male suspect had been remanded following his appearance in court, while the woman is due to appear in court at a later date.
Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “We have acted swiftly on information and our inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened.
“I understand that this will come as a shock to the local community but I would ask you not to speculate on the circumstances. We would encourage anyone who has any information to get in touch.”