Heaven security guard cleared of raping woman in his car near venue

A security guard at London’s popular Heaven nightclub has been found not guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in his car during a shift at the venue.

Morenikeji Adewole, 47, of Dartford, Kent, had been charged with raping the woman near to the club in the back seat of his Lexus while she was drunk in the early hours of November 1 last year.

The complainant had queued outside the club for around two hours with five friends for a Halloween-themed event but was denied entry for being too intoxicated, a trial at Southwark Crown Court was told.

Adewole then walked her away from the club’s entrance and picked her up in his car before driving the woman to a small road called Adelphi Terrace.

A jury of eight men and four women reached a unanimous verdict on Friday after around six hours and 30 minutes of deliberations, with Adewole found not guilty of both rape and attempted rape.

The defendant cried and wiped away tears with tissues in the dock as the verdicts were delivered in court.

Giving evidence during the trial, Adewole claimed that there was sexual activity with the complainant but he did not have penetrative intercourse with the woman.

He said that the woman had earlier told him she was 25-years-old but in the car she said she was 19 and he “stopped immediately”.

Addressing Adewole after the verdict, Judge Martin Griffith said he should still be “absolutely ashamed” of himself for taking advantage of the drunken woman.

The judge said: “Your job was to take care of them (the club attendees). Your response to that was to go off in a car with her because your brain was driven by your groin.”

The trial heard Adewole had used a false ID to get a job at the club, having been employed at Heaven under the name Olusola Julius Alabi, and was in the UK on a five-year tourist visa that did not allow him to work in the country.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an identification document with improper intention relating to the offences.

Judge Griffith passed concurrent six-month custodial sentences for each offence, but said the time had already been served by the defendant during his time on remand.

He added a victim surcharge would also be drawn up in due course.

The judge told the jury: “Thank you very much for the obvious care and attention that you took.”

Heaven nightclub, which has operated in Charing Cross for more than 40 years, was temporarily closed down by Westminster City Council after the alleged incident on public safety grounds.