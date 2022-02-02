Insulate Britain protesters jailed after breaching High Court injunction

Five Insulate Britain activists have been jailed at the High Court after breaching an injunction by protesting on the M25 last year.

Some 11 others have also received suspended prison sentences after taking part in demonstrations between different junctions of the motorway on October 29.

National Highways, the organisation that manages England’s major roads, brought contempt of court proceedings against protesters accusing them of breaking an injunction granted in September aimed at curbing Insulate Britain’s road blockades.

Lord Justice William Davis, sitting with Mr Justice Johnson, sentenced protesters at a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday afternoon.

Theresa Norton, 63, Dr Diana Warner, 62, El Litten, 35, and Steve Pritchard, 62, who glued themselves to the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in defiance of the proceedings on Tuesday, were jailed for between 24 and 42 days, while Ben Taylor, 27, was jailed for 32 days.

The remaining protesters were given suspended sentences, but will be jailed if they breach the injunction within the next two years.

Biff Whipster, 54, Stephen Gower, 55, and Paul Sheeky, 46, were given 24-day terms; Ruth Jarman, 58 and Rev Sue Parfitt, 79, were given 30-day sentences; Ben Buse, 36, received a 40-day sentence; David Nixon, 35, Gabriella Ditton, 28, Indigo Rumbelow, 27, and Stephanie Aylett, 27, were given 42-day terms; and Christian Rowe, 24, received a 60-day sentence.