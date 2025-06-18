Rapist who preyed on girl, 15, after following her in town centre jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A rapist who preyed on a 15-year-old girl after following her in a town centre has been jailed for nine years.

Sadeq Nikzad, 29, targeted the schoolgirl after spotting her walking down a town centre street in Falkirk on October 16 2023.

He attempted to strike up a conversation with the teenager, and repeatedly pestered her for her phone number.

Nikzad also made sexual comments, before leading the girl into a courtyard where he raped her, prosecutors said.

The predator was convicted on March 5 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Nikzad was given a 12-year extended sentence comprising nine years in custody and three years of supervision upon release when the case called at the High Court in Livingston on Tuesday, the Crown Office said.

He was also added to the sex offenders register indefinitely, and given an indefinite non-harassment order banning contact with her.

Katrina Parkes, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “This was an appalling, opportunistic attack on a young girl who should have been safe going about her daily business.

“The victim should be commended for reporting Sadeq Nikzad to the police, ensuring that he has now been held accountable while also protecting others from harm.

“This type of offending will not be tolerated, and I hope this prosecution sends a clear message to men who commit serious acts of sexual violence against women and children.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced similar crime to report it. You will be listened to and supported as we use every tool available in seeking justice.”

Detective inspector Forbes Wilson, from the Forth Valley public protection unit, said: “This was a particularly harrowing attack which was carried out during daylight in a busy town centre.

“Nikzad’s heinous actions had a profound effect on his young victim and I would like to commend her strength throughout this ordeal.

“I would also like to thank local officers for their excellent work which ensured Nikzad was identified, arrested and off the street within a few short hours following the incident.

“Police Scotland remains committed to tackling sexual crimes and bringing those responsible to justice. I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report it to us. We’ll thoroughly investigate and have specially trained officers and partner agencies to support you throughout.”

Chief Inspector Alexander Hatrick, Area Commander for Falkirk, said: “We understand that crimes of this nature have a serious impact on the local community.

“We will continue to work closely with partners to address any such concerns in the area.”