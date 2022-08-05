For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a north London park, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Highbury Fields shortly before 9pm on Thursday, 4 August.

Officers attended with paramedics where he received treatment before being taken to the hospital where he later died.

A crime scene has been put in place while investigations begin, police said. No arrests have been made yet, the Metropolitan Police added but enquiries are ongoing to inform the boy’s family.

The cordon surrounding Highbury Fields, in north London, which covers the whole park, will be in place for “at least the rest of the day” and possibly for a couple of days, police at the scene said after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday evening.

Albina, who lives locally and wished to be known only by her first name, said her daughter witnessed a gang of “around 70” youths approaching Highbury Fields approximately an hour before the stabbing.

She told the PA News agency that her daughter, a teacher, was walking with her 15-year-old son at around 7.45pm when she saw the group, which she guessed included children as young as 15.

Albina said her daughter told her on arriving home she found their attitude “aggressive” and added “anybody in that area, they would have found it odd”.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Islington.

“Police were called to Highbury Fields, N5, shortly before 9pm on Thursday, 4 August to reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

“A male, believed to be 15 years old, was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

“A crime scene has been put in place.

“There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7948/4Aug. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.