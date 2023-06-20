Hounslow deaths – latest: Murder probe launched as mother and father’s fatal injuries revealed
Bodies of four members of Wlodarczyk family, including 11-year-old Maja and three-year-old Dawid, discovered when police forced their way into their Hounslow home
Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow where a three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in west London
A murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of a family of four were discovered at a home in Hounslow.
A post-mortem examination gave Monika Wlodarczyk’s cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries. Her body was found alongside her husband and two children after police forced entry when concerns were raised for their welfare.
The Met Police were contacted by 11-year-old Maja’s school at 3.12pm on Friday, June 16, after she failed to attend school for four days and family members failed to respond to messages.
She was found dead alongside her younger brother Dawid, three, and parents, Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, and Monika, 35, with the date of their deaths unknown.
Michal’s cause of death as sharp force injuries to his neck, while post-mortem examinations into the deaths of Maja and Dawid are due to be held on Wedensday.
Tributes have poured in over the weekend to the family while police have confirmed they are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the deaths.
Death of mother treated as murder
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the death of Monika Wlodarczyk is being treated as murder. A post-mortem examination at Fulham Mortuary held on Sunday, June 18, gave her cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries.
Michal Wlodarczyk’s cause of death was given as sharp force injuries to the neck. In a statement, the police said they were unable to provide further details at this time.
Post-mortem examinations for Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, three, are due to commence on Wednesday, 21 June, at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
It is unknown on which day the family of four died after they were discovered at their family home in West London.
Inquests into their deaths will open and adjourn on Tuesday, 20 June, at West London Coroner’s Court.
School called police after daughter failed to attend
The police were called by Maja’s primary school after she failed to attend for four days and family members failed to respond to messages.
She was last seen at school on Monday, June 12, with The Telegraph reporting that a teacher had asked other pupils if they knew of her whereabouts before the police were contacted.
They were alerted at 3.12pm on Friday, June 16, and forced entry to the flat in Hounslow.
Family had planned holiday to Mallorca
Maria Gouveia, 37, told the PA news agency: “It’s tragic, her parents were really good people, hard workers, the mother was a cleaner in a hotel, I think the father was a builder.
“Maja was a lovely, beautiful girl, with a strong personality, but she had not been in school for a few days.
“People in her class were texting her, my daughter messaged her on Snapchat, it was not like her to go quiet.
“I think they were going to Mallorca for the dad’s 40th birthday very soon, that’s where I hoped they were when I heard about this.
“It’s shocking, the little boy was so sweet, he was going to start nursery in a few months, we are praying for them.”
Picture round up - Police at the scene in Hounslow
What have the police said so far?
In a statement released on Saturday, June 17, Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and we will provide further updates as soon as appropriate. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by what has happened.”
“Our investigation is at an early stage, and the situation remains that we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.
“We are however retaining an open mind, and I would ask anyone who feels they have pertinent information to contact us as soon as possible.”
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander for west London, said: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.
“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”
Neighbours share shock and confusion over tragic event
A man who lives next door to the family, who did not wish to be named, told reporters: “They were just normal neighbours – we just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff.
“I came home from work and there were police everywhere. It was really busy. Nothing like that happens here.
“I have no idea what happened.”
Naresh Regmi, 49, who lives nearby, told PA: “The police were here yesterday with forensics, working on the property.
“We didn’t know the people who lived there – maybe they were new to this area?”
‘Gorgeous’ family of four found dead in Hounslow flat named as community in ‘shock’
A west London community is in “shock” after a family of four, including two young children, were found dead at their home.
The Met has said it is too early to speculate on the “tragic incident”. However, that homicide detectives are involved suggests foul play has not been ruled out. Forensic officers wearing white suits have been spotted and photographed at the scene.
“It’s tragic, her parents were really good people, hard workers, the mother was a cleaner in a hotel, I think the father was a builder,” said family friend Maria Gouveia, whose daughter was friends with Maja.
Four who died, including boy, 3, and girl, 11, in Hounslow tragedy named by Metropolitan Police
Detectives not looking for anyone in connection with death of family of four
Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the property on Staines Road, Bedfont, on Friday having been called after concerns about the family.
Detectives have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of family of four.
The deceased were identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika, 35, Maja, 11, and Dawid, 3, at a home in Hounslow.
Mr Wlodarczyk worked as a builder, neighbours said, while his wife was a cleaner at a hotel.
Mother seen ‘happily’ playing with her children days before family-of-four found dead
Emotional tributes were paid to a family after four bodies were found at a flat in West London by the police.
Tearful local residents spoke of their shock following the discovery of Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika, 35, Maja, 11, and Dawid, 3, at a home in Hounslow, just days after the mother and two children had been seen playing “very happily” together.
Neighbour Oana Petraru, 31, told of how she often saw Monika joking and laughing with the two children in the evenings and on weekends, including just a couple of before their tragic deaths, but added she rarely saw the father.
She said: “I just saw the mum because the garden is just out there. I saw her sometimes with the kids outside. They were very happy. She was always playing with them, with the ball, just being a mum, you know?
“I never saw the dad, only maybe last week they were playing outside and he was up on the shed and he was climbing up to take the balls down.”
Tributes pour in for well-liked family as police say they are not looking anyone else in connection with the incident