A murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of a family of four were discovered at a home in Hounslow.

A post-mortem examination gave Monika Wlodarczyk’s cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries. Her body was found alongside her husband and two children after police forced entry when concerns were raised for their welfare.

The Met Police were contacted by 11-year-old Maja’s school at 3.12pm on Friday, June 16, after she failed to attend school for four days and family members failed to respond to messages.

She was found dead alongside her younger brother Dawid, three, and parents, Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, and Monika, 35, with the date of their deaths unknown.

Michal’s cause of death as sharp force injuries to his neck, while post-mortem examinations into the deaths of Maja and Dawid are due to be held on Wedensday.

Tributes have poured in over the weekend to the family while police have confirmed they are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the deaths.