The 11-year-old daughter of a family of four found dead in West London had not been seen at school for four days before their deaths, it has been reported.

A neighbour told The Telegraph that Maja was last seen at Southville Primary School on Monday and that a teacher had asked other pupils if they knew of her whereabouts before police were alerted.

She was found dead alongside her younger brother Dawid, three, and parents, Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, and Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, on Friday.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that a teacher had a conversation with the Year 6 class over fears about Maja and that she would “call someone” if she had not been found.

“I think it was her who called the police,” the anonymous parent said.

“She had a whole conversation with us, asking if any of us have heard from Maja. She said she would call someone if none of us had.”

Tributes have poured in over the weekend to the family while police have launched a homicide probe and are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the deaths.