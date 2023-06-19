Hounslow deaths – latest: Police launch homicide probe after 11-year-old girl found dead with family
Bodies of four members of Wlodarczyk family, including 11-year-old Maja and three-year-old Dawid, discovered when police forced their way into their Hounslow home
Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow where a three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in west London
The 11-year-old daughter of a family of four found dead in West London had not been seen at school for four days before their deaths, it has been reported.
A neighbour told The Telegraph that Maja was last seen at Southville Primary School on Monday and that a teacher had asked other pupils if they knew of her whereabouts before police were alerted.
She was found dead alongside her younger brother Dawid, three, and parents, Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, and Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, on Friday.
The Telegraph reported on Sunday that a teacher had a conversation with the Year 6 class over fears about Maja and that she would “call someone” if she had not been found.
“I think it was her who called the police,” the anonymous parent said.
“She had a whole conversation with us, asking if any of us have heard from Maja. She said she would call someone if none of us had.”
Tributes have poured in over the weekend to the family while police have launched a homicide probe and are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the deaths.
Detectives not looking for anyone in connection with death of family of four
Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the property on Staines Road, Bedfont, on Friday having been called after concerns about the family.
The deceased were identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika, 35, Maja, 11, and Dawid, 3, at a home in Hounslow.
Mr Wlodarczyk worked as a builder, neighbours said, while his wife was a cleaner at a hotel.
Mother seen ‘happily’ playing with her children days before family-of-four found dead
Emotional tributes were paid to a family after four bodies were found at a flat in West London by the police.
Tearful local residents spoke of their shock following the discovery of Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika, 35, Maja, 11, and Dawid, 3, at a home in Hounslow, just days after the mother and two children had been seen playing “very happily” together.
Neighbour Oana Petraru, 31, told of how she often saw Monika joking and laughing with the two children in the evenings and on weekends, including just a couple of before their tragic deaths, but added she rarely saw the father.
She said: “I just saw the mum because the garden is just out there. I saw her sometimes with the kids outside. They were very happy. She was always playing with them, with the ball, just being a mum, you know?
“I never saw the dad, only maybe last week they were playing outside and he was up on the shed and he was climbing up to take the balls down.”
More in this report:
Tributes pour in for well-liked family as police say they are not looking anyone else in connection with the incident
Picture round-up: Police at the scene in Bedfont
Details of WhatsApp messages
The Telegraph reported that the details were enclosed within WhatsApp messages sent within the school community. These revealed that Maja Wlodarczyk had not been in class since Monday.
“I know the family. My son said that on Monday he had gone to school and she [Maja] went with him. But on Tuesday she didn’t come,” the parent said.
“Wednesday and Thursday she didn’t come. She went only on Monday. My son said he had a conversation with some staff about why she didn’t come. They said that they were going to call the family or something.”
Maja Wlodarczyk 'had not been seen at school for four days’
The Telegraph said that WhatsApp messages shared between the school community traced a timeline of events.
Key events from Sunday, June 18
Here are some of the events which happened on Sunday, June 18.
Another parent, whose daughter was friends with Maja, said: “I found out Maja is dead. We know the parents as well, the dad and the mum, they all go out together. [Maja] was just a normal child, growing up, a lovely girl. She’s just a normal child, this is a shock.”
Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said specialist detectives are investigating what happened.
In addition, a picture of the Wlodarczyk family was released for the first time.
Increasing number of 999 calls to Met Police
The Metropolitan Police received nearly 10,000 calls on Friday.
The force quoted an Independent article on how pocket dials are filling up emergency phone lines.
Chief superintendent Dan Ivey tweeted: “Phone and tech industries developing new SOS features need to be more consultative in development stages - the impact on demand for already stretched services is immense.”
Recap: Words from the police
Police in Hounslow have been on patrol in greater numbers than usual this weekend to help reassure the community.
Detective chief inspector Linda Bradley said: “I can assure local people that specialist detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.
“Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial enquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.
“We are however retaining an open mind around the circumstances which led to these four tragic deaths, and I would ask anyone who feels they have pertinent information to contact us on 101, quoting CAD 5135/16Jun.”
Politicians share grief at news
Former Conservative candidate for the area Peter Edwards has passed on his condolences.
He tweeted: “As someone who stood for election in Bedfont twice and lived there for 38 years, I just want to pass on my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and to all in the local community, who I know are deeply shocked.”
Local Labour MP Seema Malhotra previously tweeted: “Everyone will be devastated by news that two adults and two children have found dead in their home in Bedfont. Specialist investigations are ongoing our thoughts are with their family. If you have any information please do get in touch with the police.”
Reactions on Facebook
Community groups in west London have paid tribute to the Wlodarczyk family.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this beautiful family,” David Giles wrote on Hounslow Community Group.
“Our sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends and neighbours of those who have lost their lives.”
Neil French wrote on Bedfont & Friends Community group: “As everyone is aware from the sad news this morning on the news the community has sadly lost four members and are deepest condolences and thoughts go out to all family and friends of the family.”