Police arrest two after ice cream seller, 41, stabbed to death in Wembley

An ice cream seller who was stabbed to death in north-west London has been named by the Metropolitan Police.

Shazad Khan, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to reports of an altercation in Monks Park in Wembley at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

His family have been informed and a murder investigation was launched, the Met said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Wednesday, while a 31-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene for conspiracy to murder, the force said.

Both individuals remain in custody.

A murder investigation has been launched ( PA Wire )

Local residents said that that Mr Khan was well known in the area for selling ice creams in a van.

Asim Mahmood Butt, 39, who lives in nearby Tokyngton Avenue, said he was childhood friends with the victim.

Speaking at the scene, he said: “I got a call from one of my cousins.

“This guy, we know him – he’s a famous ice cream guy. He got stabbed yesterday.

“I came here and his body was still here, and police had cordoned off the area.

“We don’t know the reason why, but all that we know is that a guy with a grey hoodie stabbed him eight times. That’s what I’ve been told.

“I know his brothers as well – they’re all local. We all used to play cricket and football here in Monks Park.

“He started (selling) ice cream about a year ago.”

Mr Butt said the victim was married and had a young daughter.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 31-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene for conspiracy to murder ( PA Wire )

The victim’s ice cream van, which had been parked on the road at the time of the incident, was well known locally for having a large teddy bear, the witness added.

A second witness, who did not want to be named, said the ice cream van was towed away from the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A blue forensics tent and a number of Met officers could be seen inside a police cordon in Monks Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Removal vehicles also took away a separate white van and blue car.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, local policing commander for north-west London, said: “Our thoughts remain with Shazad’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“This incident will rightly cause concern across the community, but intelligence at this stage leads us to believe there is no wider threat to the public.

“Detectives are conducting a thorough and fast-paced investigation, and locals can expect to see an uptick in police presence in the area.

“Anyone with any information – particularly dashcam or doorbell footage from the time of the incident – is urged to speak to us as a matter of urgency.”