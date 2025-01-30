Russian spy pretended to be Interpol agent to woo beautician, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A “charming” spy pretended he was a police officer tracking down a suspect as he wooed a young beautician – while secretly working for Russia, a court has heard.

Bulgarian Vanya Gaberova, 30, told jurors on Thursday that she knew nothing of Biser Dzhambazov’s spy activities as they travelled together in Austria and Spain.

Giving evidence on Thursday, Gaberova, from Euston, north London, said he had told her he worked for Interpol and had even shown her a fake pass and credentials.

Defence barrister Anthony Metzer KC asked: “Did you have any doubt at the time that the Interpol badge and identity card were anything other than genuine? Did they look genuine to you?”

Gaberova replied: “Yes. Even when I was arrested, I did not believe something is wrong.”

Dzhambazov, 43, from Harrow and Orlin Roussev, 46, from Great Yarmouth, have admitted conspiring to carry out a string of spy operations on people and places of interest to the Russian State over three years.

Gaberova, her ex-boyfriend Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, and Dzhambazov’s partner Katrin Ivanova, 33, have denied involvement in the plot.

Jurors have heard how one of the targets was investigative journalist Christo Grozev, who uncovered Russian links to the Salisbury Novichok attack in 2018.

Gaberova told jurors that she had seen Mr Grozev’s home in Vienna with Dzhambazov before they travelled to Valencia where the journalist was attending a work event.

She was asked if she found it strange that Dzhambazov would divulge a suspect’s name when she was not in the police.

Gaberova said: “He showed me where the suspect lived. He made me believe this person is a bad person.”

It was while in Austria that Dzhambazov declared his feelings for Gaberova, jurors heard.

The defendant said: “He told me he likes me, he has feelings for me. I had some sympathy but at that time it was just a friendship because I was in a relationship.”

I told him that my dream (was) to be police like him. He told me you can be if you want. He say he know people who can help me and there is a school I can go, like a police university Vanya Gaberova to jurors

Mr Metzer asked: “There came a time when you started to have feelings for him. Did you fall in love with him?”

Gaberova replied: “Yes, of course. In Valencia.”

The court has previously heard that at the time of their arrests both Gaberova and Ivanova had believed Dzhambazov was their boyfriend.

Gaberova insisted he had told her he wanted to split up with Ivanova because she “cheated” on him and there was no “intimacy”, despite still living together.

She told jurors how she first met him in London after Ivanchev had taken out a £25,000 loan to help her set up a beauty salon.

They were introduced while volunteering at a polling station for the Bulgarian parliamentary election in 2021 and met socially with mutual friends, the court heard.

Her first impression was that he was “very loud” and the “soul of the gathering”, leaving her “impressed” and “intrigued” by him.

Mr Mezter asked: “During these meetings was there any mention of anything about the subject to these inquiries?”

Gaberova replied: “No, absolutely not.”

As their friendship grew, Dzhambazov began texting her regularly as Gaberova’s relationship with Ivanchev began to cool, the court was told.

Mr Metzer said: “Looking back on it now do you think he was charming you?”

Gaberova replied: “He is charming. He is not only like (that) to me, he tried to do this with everyone. For him it’s important that you like him. This is important for him.”

Mr Metzer asked: “We know he’s quite a lot older than you, were you becoming attracted to him?”

Gaberova told jurors she thought Dzhambazov was not the “best looking guy” but that he had a “good heart”.

He had confided that he wanted to split up with his girlfriend and in turn Gaberova shared her upset that Ivanchev had said she had “put on weight” and had a “big arse”.

She went on: “I told him that my dream (was) to be police like him. He told me you can be if you want. He say he know people who can help me and there is a school I can go, like a police university.”

Asked to describe her reaction, she told jurors: “Oh my god, I was so happy. I was so excited. I’m so happy I’m going to do it, he’s going to help me to do this.”

Ivanova, from Harrow, and Ivanchev, of Acton, have denied conspiracy to spy between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Ivanova has also pleaded not guilty to a second charge of possession of false identity documents.

The Old Bailey trial continues.