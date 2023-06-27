Sir James Dyson in Court of Appeal bid over dismissed libel claim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir James Dyson is to challenge the dismissal of his libel claim against Channel 4 over a broadcast which alleged the exploitation of factory workers at the Court of Appeal.

The billionaire sued the broadcaster and Independent Television News (ITN) over a broadcast of Channel 4’s news programme on February 10.

At a hearing last October, the High Court heard the programme reported on legal action brought against the vacuum cleaning giant by several workers at a Malaysian factory, which previously supplied products to Dyson.

The broadcast was estimated to have been seen by millions of viewers, and featured interviews with workers at ATA Industrial, who said they faced abuse and “inhuman conditions” while at the factory, which manufactured vacuum cleaners and air filters.

Sir James claimed the broadcast falsely said he and companies Dyson Technology and Dyson Limited were complicit in systematic abuse and exploitation of the workers.

However, Mr Justice Nicklin found that while Sir James was named and pictured in the programme, the entrepreneur was not defamed, and his claim was dismissed.

In a judgment on October 31 2022, he said: “Only a reader that was hopelessly naive about the way in which global companies like Dyson operate could consider that a single person, its founder, had day-to-day management responsibility for what happened in a manufacturing plant that supplied its products.”

Sir James and the two companies are now due to appeal against this decision at the Court of Appeal in London.

The hearing before Lord Justice Dingemans, Lord Justice Birss and Lord Justice Warby is due to begin after 10.30am on Tuesday.